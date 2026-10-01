Photo illustration -Human intelligence provides the purpose, judgment and responsibility. Artificial intelligence expands what humanity can achieve.

Already deployed in more than 22 countries supported by the Global Fund, AI-assisted tuberculosis screening is bringing a powerful medical tool to communities that have too often gone without it.

By: Ya Libnan – Article 10 in our series about how AI is helping humanity:Analysis

A disease we know how to prevent and cure killed an estimated 1.23 million people in 2024.

That disease is tuberculosis. According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 10.7 million people fell ill with it that year. TB remains the world’s leading cause of death from a single infectious agent.

Those figures reveal an enormous human tragedy. They also explain why a practical improvement in finding the disease deserves the world’s attention.

Artificial intelligence is helping deliver that improvement.

In March 2026, Global Fund Executive Director Peter Sands reported that AI-assisted TB screening was already operating in more than 22 countries where the organization supports TB programs. He described its ability to help health workers screen people in difficult settings where doctors are scarce and radiologists may be unavailable.

The importance of that achievement becomes clear when we consider who often goes without diagnosis: people whose access to medical care is limited by poverty, distance or displacement.

A sophisticated medical tool has little value to someone who cannot reach it. Bringing that tool closer to the patient changes what is possible.

In Pakistan, the Global Fund has described mobile clinics equipped with digital chest X-rays and AI software. Health workers use them to screen people and flag possible TB cases for further testing. Such services can reach communities that conventional health systems struggle to serve.

AI helps examine the images. Health workers arrange the next steps. Confirmatory tests establish whether a person has TB, and treatment remains the responsibility of medical professionals.

That distinction matters. Finding a suspicious image is the beginning of care, and its value depends on the people and services that follow through.

There is substantial institutional support behind this approach. In June 2025, WHO announced that six computer-aided detection products had met its performance standards for TB screening in people aged 15 and older, following independent evaluation. WHO emphasized that positive screening results require confirmatory testing before treatment. Its recommendation did not extend to children younger than 15.

This is a concrete example of AI being assessed against a medical need and put to work.

The scale of the remaining challenge is immense. WHO reports that only 8.3 million of the estimated 10.7 million people who developed TB in 2024 were detected. Closing that gap is a task worthy of the best tools humanity can develop.

We should be precise about the achievement: deployment across countries does not mean AI alone has saved millions of lives. But it does mean this technology has moved into real health services, helping address a disease that affects millions.

For those of us who believe in positive thinking, that is a reason for determined action. Hope becomes stronger when it rests on something people can use.

The public conversation about AI should make room for the health worker reaching an underserved community, the patient referred for testing, and the medical team given another way to find disease.

Their work deserves attention alongside the controversies.

Our partnership with AI should be judged by the human needs it helps us meet. Here, the need could hardly be more urgent: finding people with a preventable, curable disease before more lives are lost.

AI is giving health workers another powerful way to reach them. Humanity should help that opportunity grow.

Other Ya Libnan articles in the series

AI helped doctors find 29% more breast cancers—In a trial of over 105,000 women

AI helped a man with ALS speak nearly two million words

When every minute matters: How AI is helping doctors save Sepsis patients

AI is helping save eyesight before it is lost

AI is helping scientists invent new weapons against superbugs

AI has given scientists a new map of life. Analysis

When AI gives families time to escape a flood

Two patients show how AI can help save precious time

How Artificial Intelligence is already improving our lives, Analysis

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