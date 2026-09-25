UAE suspends flights by Iranian airlines in compliance with US ban

The UAE has suspended all flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the country until further notice.

The General Civil Aviation Authority said the decision, which took effect on Thursday, was made in compliance with a US ban prohibiting Iranian airlines from operating at airports across the world.

The UAE has suspended all flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the country until further notice.

The General Civil Aviation Authority said the decision, which took effect on Thursday, was made in compliance with a US ban prohibiting Iranian airlines from operating at airports across the world.

This development comes after US Treasury Secretary ​Scott ​Bessent on Monday threatened to impose secondary sanctions on global air services providers who deal with Iranian airlines as part of its economic pressure campaign on Tehran

Mr Bessent told CNBC that when Iranian airlines land at an airport, “you cannot provide them with fuel, you cannot provide them with landing services, ​you cannot ‌sell them tickets, ⁠or you ​will be knocked out ​of ‌the dollar system”.

The GCAA said it would continue to update relevant authorities and the public on any developments related to the suspension, depending on wider geopolitical and regulatory shifts.

No specific conditions or time frame were outlined for lifting the suspension.

The move follows Tuesday’s announcement from the UAE Central Bank that Bank Melli Iran had been barred from conducting any financial transactions between its UAE branches and Iran after investigations found the Tehran-based lender had failed to comply with anti-money laundering regulations.

Bank Melli Iran is the country’s biggest lender. It has eight branches in the UAE, including a regional office.

“Based on the results of the examinations … it has been decided to prohibit all branches of Bank Melli Iran operating in the UAE from conducting any financial transactions to and from Iran, including trade finance and fund transfers,” the Central Bank said.

It also follows last month’s decision by the UAE to suspend “all trade, commercial exchange and financial transactions with Iran” due to the threat it poses to the region, after a spate of attacks on UAE-owned tankers and Tehran’s rejection of talks with the US.

The National News UAE