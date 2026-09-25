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Costa Rica’s FM fired after attending a Trump security meeting without notifying his president

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Manuel Tovar Rivera, Minister of Foreign Trade of Costa Rica, speaks during a press conference at the OECD Headquarters in Paris, France, June 4, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo 

Costa Rica President Laura Fernandez dismissed Foreign Minister Manuel Tovar Rivera on Thursday after he ‌attended a high-level regional security meeting led by US President Donald Trump without notifying her, preventing her from participating in the gathering.

Several right-wing Latin American presidents participated in a Tuesday meeting of the Shield of the Americas, an anti-cartel coalition launched in March by the Trump administration.

  • Tovar’s dismissal has taken effect immediately, Costa Rica’s government said in a statement.
  • The government added that Tovar’s negligence caused significant strategic damage by preventing Fernandez from participating ‌in the meeting.
  • The Shield of the Americas is a US-led multinational coalition focused on combating drug trafficking and organized crime.
  • Costa Rica views the coalition as fundamental to its national and public security policy, the government said.
  • Indiana Trejos, Costa Rica’s current Minister of Foreign Trade, has been named acting Foreign Minister.
  • Trejos will assume the role upon returning from her mission at the United Nations General Assembly.

(Reuters)

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