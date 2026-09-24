White House reinstates access for banned reporters

Reporters from CNN, MS NOW and Politico were readmitted to the White House for the first time since Friday, hours after a judge ordered the Trump administration to immediately reinstate their credentials.

Why it matters: The reinstatement should mark the end of a broader press boycott that left the American public without key visual coverage of President Trump over the past few days.

As of 1pm ET, it was unclear whether television pool cameras would be in place to cover President Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The major networks in the rotating television pool were still waiting on confirmation from the White House that CNN would be allowed to manage those duties.

CNN, MS NOW, and Politico on Monday filed a First Amendment lawsuit against the White House, arguing the president and the administration violated their rights by blocking their access over the weekend.

CNN, MS NOW, and Politico on Monday filed a First Amendment lawsuit against the White House, arguing the president and the administration violated their rights by blocking their access over the weekend. Outlets that weren’t banned but stood in solidarity with their peers vowed to suspend video and photo distribution until their peers’ access was reinstated.

The judge overseeing the hearing, Trump appointee Timothy J. Kelly, ruled early Thursday morning that the administration had likely violated the outlets’ Fifth Amendment rights and granted a temporary restraining order mandating their access be restored for 14 days.

In his ruling, Kelly said the plaintiffs “have shown a likelihood of success, at least on their Fifth Amendment procedural due process claim.”

Later Thursday, reporters from the outlets were denied access despite the court order.

CNN, MS NOW and Politico subsequently requested an immediate hearing, noting the urgency given Xi’s scheduled visit to the White House.

In a filing midday Thursday, director of White House press operations Micah Stopperich explained the administration were notified of the order to restore credentials at 7:10am ET and began that process at 7:25 am ET.

He said the confiscated badges were available for reporters to pick up starting at 9:55am ET.

What’s next: Kelly declined to hold a hearing Thursday and set a Sept. 28 deadline for plaintiffs to file for a preliminary injunction which would maintain the news outlets’ access while the case is litigated.

Kelly declined to hold a hearing Thursday and set a Sept. 28 deadline for plaintiffs to file for a preliminary injunction which would maintain the news outlets’ access while the case is litigated. The brief order noted Kelly “intends to rule expeditiously on the motion for a preliminary injunction.”

The White House previously indicated it would appeal the ruling, but it can’t legally do so for the next two weeks.

If the case moves forward, the White House could seek an appeal. Kelly’s decision doesn’t address the plaintiff’s First Amendment claims. Those are likely to be further litigated.

Disclosure: The author of this article is a paid contributor for CNN.

Axios