Venezuela’s interim president promises elections and an ‘orderly legal transition’

PHOTO- Venezuela’s interim president Delcy Rodriguez

Venezuela’s interim president Delcy Rodriguez spoke at the UN General Assembly.

Rodriguez has led the country since American forces captured then-president Nicolas Maduro in a January raid.

In her speech, Rodriguez promised that her government would hold a democratic vote and that she would oversee an “orderly legal transition”.

“The world has taught us that some of the most solid democratic transitions of the modern world were not born from fracture or breakdowns but from a transformation spearheaded with iron resolve by institutions themselves,” she said.

“This is our inspiration.”

Critics had suggested Washington sidelined the opposition led by Maria Corina Machado, dropping demands for free elections in favor of oil and investment deals with the interim government.

An effigy of Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez is displayed by members of the Venezuelan diaspora at a demonstration against Rodriguez at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza, on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 22, 2026. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Around 50 demonstrators gathered outside the UN to protest Rodriguez’s presence, waving Venezuelan flags and carrying signs reading “No Vote No Oil” and “New Face, Same Regime.”

As poverty and repression continues, she is under pressure domestically to show that she can bring about change for the country.

SKY NEWS