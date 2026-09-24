Live: Russia will not ‘pause’ Ukraine war, FM Lavrov tells UN Security Council

Moscow will not “pause” its more than four-year war against Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the UN Security Council on Wednesday. Lavrov accused Europe of seeking to use any pause in fighting to “pump the Kyiv regime with weapons”.

Key Details of the Statement

No Pauses for Talks: Lavrov explicitly stated, “We will not pause the special military operation for the duration of negotiations in any format”.

The Reason Provided: He claimed that Moscow is acting out of “bitter experience,” accusing European countries and Western allies of wanting a temporary ceasefire solely to give Ukraine “breathing space” and a chance to replenish its depleted military stockpiles

Open to Peace, Not a Temporary Truce: Lavrov maintained that Russia remains open to negotiating a long-term, sustainable peace settlement, but dismissed a pre-agreement ceasefire as “not serious”

Meeting with US Leadership: Lavrov’s speech came around the same time he met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the UN event, where discussions briefly touched upon interest in highly limited truces (such as halting attacks on grain shipping and energy infrastructure)

Ukrainian Response: Ukrainian officials, including Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, accused Russia of blocking actual peace paths. Concurrently, over 50 countries signed a joint initiative urging Moscow to accept a full ceasefire, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky separately warned that Ukraine would retaliate strongly if energy infrastructure targets continue to face winter bombardment.

AFP/YL







