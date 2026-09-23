U.S. and Iran officials meet in New York to discuss ending the war

File photo – Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff

President Trump said U.S. officials met for three hours with the Iranian delegation to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner attended the meeting from the U.S. side, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi from the Iran side.

“Steve and Jared had a very productive meeting today with mediators of Iran,” Trump said later, before meeting with Arab leaders. “I think there’s a lot of momentum for them to make a deal. That’s what we are hearing from everybody.”

Iran state television said the meeting was requested by the U.S. and “driven by the need to convey Iran’s conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz,” which include lifting the naval blockade, releasing frozen Iranian assets and ending the war on all fronts.

The General Assembly offers a rare opportunity to try to break the stalemate in the war, which is approaching the seven-month mark with no signs of a breakthrough.

It’s the first meeting between U.S. and Iranian officials since mid-June.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told NBC Tuesday morning that President Trump is open to meeting with the Iranians in New York “because he believes that engaging with people is important if you’re going to solve problems.” He added, however, that no meeting has been scheduled yet.

Trump is expected to meet with representatives of nine Arab countries on Tuesday to discuss the war. Many of the countries are expected to urge Trump to de-escalate with Iran and work to reach a deal, regional sources said.

In his speech before the UN General Assembly, Trump reiterated what he told Axios last week: that he has “a big decision to make” whether to make a deal with Iran or “annihilating the Islamic Republic.”

Trump said he thinks the U.S. will reach a deal with Iran after the midterms

“We will get it done one way or another. We will get it done and get it done fast,” Trump said.

“It doesn’t make sense for Iran not to (make a deal),” he added. “They are waiting to see how I do in the midterm elections. What they don’t realize is that I am not running … I will be here for two-and-a-half years. I gave no credence and will not give credence to the election when it comes to Iran. It doesn’t even enter my mind. The only thing that does is that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump also made a broader case for the war, saying many presidents before him ignored the Iran threat for many years.

“After giving Iran every chance for a deal I took action to ensure that neither the U.S. nor any other nation will have to face such a catastrophic problem,” Trump said.

Trump said Iran violated the ceasefire by attacking commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Still, he added, the U.S. manages to get dozens of oil tankers out of the strait every night.