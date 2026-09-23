Trump says he faces a decision whether to “annihilate” Iran in UN speech

President Trump predicted Tuesday at the UN General Assembly that Iran and the U.S. will strike a deal after the midterms — his latest prediction after repeatedly claiming throughout the war that it was nearly over.

The shadow of his Iran war — one that’s scattered global supply chains — loomed large over Trump’s speech to adversaries and allies alike. The ties with those allies are historically strained, taut from the pull of tariffs, conflict and Trump’s threats.

“I have a big decision to make: Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before … or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic, and do it quickly?” Trump said, echoing a threat he’s made in the past.

Trump claimed Iran was stalling on negotiations “to see how I do in the midterm election.”

He continued, “But I am not running. I gave absolutely no credence and will not give credence to the election when it comes to Iran. It doesn’t even enter my mind. The only thing that does is that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.”

As Trump took the global stage, he faced friction at home: New polling indicates widespread voter rejection of his foreign policy.

A CNN/SSRS poll released Tuesday shows 71% of voters disapprove of his handling of foreign affairs, the worst level of either of his presidencies.

More than three-quarters (76%) say the war in Iran has not been worth its cost on American lives or its financial burden. When CNN asked a similar question about the war in Iraq more than 20 years ago, that share never topped 56%.

An Iranian delegation is attending the General Assembly gathering this year.

An Iranian delegation is attending the General Assembly gathering this year. Trump echoed comments he made to Axios’ Barak Ravid last week, telling Axios he has “a big decision coming up” — one that could result in an attempt to “annihilate” the regime.

“Anything could happen with me,” he added to Ravid.

Trump also called drug cartels “the ISIS of the Western Hemisphere” and “enemies at war with civilization.”

Trump warned the U.S. “will no longer permit threats to America to gain a foothold anywhere in the Western Hemisphere” and that “if necessary, we will use our unmatched military might to secure the vital national interests of the United States.”

He also specifically called out Cuba as an “absolutely failed state.”

And on AI, Trump rechristened artificial intelligence “superintelligence,” saying he hopes other countries follow suit, and vowed not to “stifle growth” of a technology he said will be bigger than the Industrial Revolution.

The president is also set to meet with Arab Gulf leaders on the sidelines of the global gathering Tuesday to discuss what’s to come in Iran.

For now, the conflict hangs in limbo: Trump has declared talks with Iran a “waste of time,” while his administration has launched expanded sanctions and honed its focus on reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Last year, Trump used his speech to lambast his fellow world leaders, telling them their countries are going to hell,” and air his grievances with the UN (and its headquarters’ terrazzo floors).

This year, he kept his speech shorter — and seemingly to a more familiar Trumpian script.

Axios