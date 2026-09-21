Trump to meet Zelensky on Tuesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Trump, shown here July, are set to meet Tuesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said after a phone call with President Trump on Sunday that the two will meet this week on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Why it matters: The meeting comes as the White House works to broker an agreement between Russia and Ukraine to take reciprocal steps to deescalate and resume negotiations — and as fighting between the two sides has intensified in recent days.

Zelensky’s chief negotiator and the head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, Rustem Umerov, told Axios he’s been working with White House envoys in recent days to organize the meeting, which is expected to happen Tuesday.

The meeting will take place several days after Trump signed a Russia sanctions bill and approved the biggest arms deal between the U.S. and Ukraine since assuming office — two steps Ukraine has been pushing for months.

“An important conversation, and we got through a lot. We agreed to meet in New York, and this meeting could change a lot. There is diplomatic momentum,” Zelensky wrote on X.

Zelensky said Ukraine is ready “to take really serious steps” to reach a deescalation deal with Russia.

A source familiar with the call said Trump repeatedly asked Zelensky to stop attacking Russian oil refineries. The strikes are driving up global diesel prices.”The word diesel came up many times during the call,” the source said.

Earlier this week the Kyiv Independent reported that the Ukrainian government was “growing increasingly frustrated” with White House envoy Steve Witkoff.

The story came out several days after Witkoff and Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner visited Kyiv for the first time since the war began.

Umerov told Axios the story was false.

“I believe that the work of American negotiators should be assessed by people who are directly involved in the negotiation process and work closely with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner,” he said.

He added that he’s been working with Witkoff and Kushner on a daily basis over the last year. “Our main focus is on finding solutions for ending the war and gaining security guarantees and prosperity to Ukrainian people,” he added.

Umerov said the negotiations are under close public and media scrutiny and therefore “it comes with criticism.”

“Nevertheless, we need to stay focused. Steve has done a great job with us. We do not waste time and stay focused on finding solutions,” he said.

State of play: Umerov said significant progress has been made in the talks. “In particular, the number of stumbling blocks reduced from dozens to essentially one or two key issues that remain subject to negotiations,” he said.

“The trend is positive. The U.S. is super focused on the issue of stopping the war in Ukraine. The U.S. understands the situation on the battlefield, and signals to everyone that this terrible war should end,” Umerov said.

Yes, but: Hostilities between Russia and Ukraine have escalated in recent days, with both sides conducting more long-range attacks.