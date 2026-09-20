U.S. embassies in Middle East issue security alerts for Americans amid “potential for unforeseen escalation” in conflict

U.S. embassies across Middle East issue security alerts for Americans amid “potential for unforeseen escalation” in conflict

U.S. embassies across the Middle East early Sunday morning local time issued security alerts for American citizens in the region.

“Due to tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation,” the State Department said in its alerts.

The alerts did not cite a specific threat, but called for Americans to “exercise heightened vigilance and be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions.”

They cited the recent fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen, noting that the “military conflict” between the two sides “has the potential to escalate rapidly.”

Turki al-Malki, a spokesperson for the Saudi coalition forces who are fighting the Houthis, said in an earlier statement posted to X that the Saudis had intercepted a ballistic missile fired at the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Saturday.

In recent weeks, fighting has intensified between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, who have taken control of vast swaths of Yemen’s Red Sea coastline, along with several islands in the critical Bab al-Mandab Strait, a move which has put more pressure on an already stressed global oil supply.

Saudi Arabia’s crucial East-West oil pipeline was damaged by drone strikes earlier this month believed to have been conducted by Iran-backed militias operating in Iraq, although no group has taken credit for the attacks. Furthermore, since July, the Houthis have attempted a blockade on Saudi ports.

The alerts were posted by U.S. embassies in Israel, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Jordan, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

CBS