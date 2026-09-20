National News Agency reported that the Israeli army set fire to the Mays al-Jabal Governmental Hospital in the Marjeyoun District.

Israeli forces set fire to the Mays al-Jabal Governmental Hospital in southern Lebanon on September 18, 2026 . The facility, located in the Marjayoun district, had previously been occupied and utilized as a military barracks by Israeli forces, who have held the border town since the 2024 war,

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health strongly condemned the arson as a “barbaric crime” and a full-fledged war crime. The health ministry stated that the facility had been specifically rehabilitated and equipped with modern medical gear following prior conflicts to serve as a vital lifeline for remaining border communities. The structure had already been knocked out of clinical service by prior military operations in October 2024

Many news networks are closely tracking the escalating campaign against the Lebanese healthcare network, which has seen dozens of clinics and major facilities across southern hubs like Tyre and the Beqaa Valley systematically targeted, evacuated, or damaged.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group initiated the attacks against Israel in October 2023 and on March 2, 2026 in support of Iran . As a result of Hezbollah’s attacks hundreds of thousands of Lebanese were displaced after tens of thousands of their homes were destroyed in the war between Israel and Hezbollah

International human rights organizations, United Nations bodies, and medical associations are calling for immediate war crimes investigations into the systematic targeting of Lebanese medical facilities

International observers have responded directly to the escalating hospital attacks through major human rights networks and humanitarian frameworks:

Human Rights Watch (HRW) & Amnesty International