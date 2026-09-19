US Senator Bernie Sanders criticizes Netanyahu’s threats against filmmakers





U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over proposed legislation targeting Israeli filmmakers behind the Gaza documentary NAZA and individuals who “defame” soldiers

The NAZA Documentary: Netanyahu proposed bills aiming to hit critics “in their pockets and in their citizenship,” specifically citing the film NAZA for portraying Israeli officers and soldiers as war criminals

Proposed Measures: The legislation seeks to penalize those who defame the military, including potential citizenship revocation, mirroring existing 2022 Supreme Court provisions on breaches of trust.

Sanders’ Reaction: Sanders condemned Netanyahu’s threats against the filmmakers and renewed his ongoing calls to halt U.S. taxpayer-funded military assistance to the Israeli government.

Broader Stance: Sanders has previously characterized Israel’s military actions in Gaza as genocide, arguing that U.S. leverage must be used to demand permanent ceasefires and humanitarian aid