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Warren Buffett steps down as Berkshire Hathaway chairman

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Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway’s 2019 shareholder meeting. Photo: Johannes Eisele / AFP via Getty Images

Warren Buffett will step down as chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, less than a year after handing over the CEO reins, the company said Friday

 The “Oracle of Omaha” is 96, and his insurance-to-railroads conglomerate is moving onto a new generation, with his son Howard as chairman. 

Buffett, in a brief letter to shareholders, said the time was right to step aside from leading the board, after transitioning the CEO role to Greg Abel earlier this year. 

  • “Greg runs the company; Howard will guard its culture and values – both worth more than anything on our balance sheet,” Buffett wrote.
  • “Think of Howard as a policy the shareholders own and hope never to claim against.”

 Berkshire said Warren Buffett would become “chairman emeritus” and remain on the board of directors.

  • Long-time board member Susan Decker, the former president of Yahoo, will remain lead independent director. 

Berkshire shares were flat in pre-market trading on the news.

  • The stock has underperformed this year, rising just 1% versus a gain of about 12% for the S&P 500. 
  • If that doesn’t change, it’d mark the fifth time in the last 10 years that Berkshire underperformed that benchmark. 
  • While Berkshire has beaten the S&P by nearly 10 percentage points since 1965, in the last decade it’s lagged the index by half a point or so.

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