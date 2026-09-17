Hezbollah failed in ousting PM Salam. Lebanon parliament renewed its confidence in his government

The Lebanese Parliament renewed its confidence in the government of PM Nawaf Salam with 68 votes in favor, 12 against, and two abstentions. Just before the vote of confidence was held, Hezbollah’s “Loyalty to the Resistance” parliamentary bloc members walked out of the chamber.

Key Highlights of the Debate

Government Confidence: Despite sharp criticisms from various political blocs over economic strains and security handling, parliament ultimately backed the cabinet with 68 votes in favor and 12 against.

Despite sharp criticisms from various political blocs over economic strains and security handling, parliament ultimately backed the cabinet with 68 votes in favor and 12 against. Hezbollah and Weapons: Lawmakers engaged in intense exchanges regarding Hezbollah’s arsenal and disarmament, especially following recent regional developments and an ongoing push for state monopoly on weapons.

Lawmakers engaged in intense exchanges regarding Hezbollah’s arsenal and disarmament, especially following recent regional developments and an ongoing push for state monopoly on weapons. The Framework Agreement: Opposition figures—including Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader Gebran Bassil and Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab—criticized a U.S.-mediated framework agreement with Israel, questioning its specific terms and impact on southern Lebanon.

Opposition figures—including Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader Gebran Bassil and Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab—criticized a U.S.-mediated framework agreement with Israel, questioning its specific terms and impact on southern Lebanon. Economic Crisis and Budget: Discussions also centered on the looming 2027 budget, with MPs warning of severe socio-economic hardships, inflation, and potential social unrest as the country navigates the heavy financial toll of recent conflicts.

Discussions also centered on the looming 2027 budget, with MPs warning of severe socio-economic hardships, inflation, and potential social unrest as the country navigates the heavy financial toll of recent conflicts. What is extremely significant according to observers is the fact that Hezbollah’s top ally the Amal Movement of Speaker Nabih Berri voted in favor of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s government during the confidence vote

during the confidence vote This decision stands in sharp contrast to their political allies, Hezbollah, whose bloc chose not to participate in the vote and withdrew from the parliamentary session.

Cracks in the Shiite duo

Recent reports from Nmeiriyeh in the Nabatieh district indicate that armed Hezbollah members from outside the village attempted to establish a position inside one of its houses. Residents objected, and local supporters of the Amal Movement reportedly stood with them. Together, they compelled the armed men to leave.

But Nmeiriyeh is not an isolated story.

In Arab Salim, reports claimed that Hezbollah attempted to move fighters and military equipment into residential houses, provoking opposition from residents associated with Amal and an exchange of gunfire. In Bissariyeh, another confrontation was reportedly triggered by objections to Hezbollah placing rockets or military equipment among civilian homes.

Officials subsequently denied political or military dimensions to some of these incidents, describing them as individual or family disputes. Such denials must be reported—but they should not automatically be treated as the final word.