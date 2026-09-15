Photo illustration – The greatest danger may not be an AI that disobeys humanity, but one that obeys our poorly defined instructions with more power, speed and literalness than we ever anticipated.

Leading AI developers are warning that machines may soon help build increasingly powerful successors. Humanity must establish enforceable safeguards before speed overwhelms human control.

By : Ya Libnan Editorial Board, Opinion

For years, artificial intelligence companies competed to build the fastest, smartest and most powerful models. Every new release was presented as evidence of progress. Governments celebrated the economic possibilities, investors poured hundreds of billions of dollars into the industry, and companies raced to secure the chips, data centers and electricity needed for the next generation of AI.

Now some of the people leading that race are warning that it may be moving too quickly.

Anthropic, the company behind Claude, says artificial intelligence is already performing a growing share of the work required to develop AI itself. OpenAI’s chief scientist has raised similar concerns and acknowledged that coordinated slowing may eventually be necessary to keep safety and human oversight from falling behind.

Their concern centers on something called recursive self-improvement.

The term may sound technical, but the underlying idea is simple: What happens when artificial intelligence becomes capable of helping design a more capable artificial intelligence—and that improved system then contributes to building an even stronger successor?

Today, humans still define the objectives, supply computing power, authorize training, evaluate results and decide whether a model should be released. AI has not independently seized control of its own development. OpenAI explicitly says that fully autonomous recursive self-improvement is not happening today.

But the human role is beginning to shrink.

AI systems can already write and test software, analyze experimental results, identify errors and propose new research directions. Anthropic reports that more than 80 percent of the code merged into its codebase was authored by Claude as of May 2026, although humans continued to direct and review the work. Its engineers were producing many times more code than before these tools became available.

This creates a potentially dangerous feedback loop:

Humans build a more capable AI model. That model helps researchers write code and conduct experiments faster. Those results help humans build the next model more quickly. The new model becomes still better at AI research. The cycle repeats with progressively less human labor and at progressively greater speed.

The immediate danger is not necessarily a machine “waking up” like a character in a science-fiction film. The more realistic concern is that the development cycle could become so rapid and complicated that human supervisors no longer fully understand what is being created before the next generation is underway.

The accelerator may become more powerful while the brakes remain largely experimental.

What “losing control” could mean

Losing control does not have to begin with robots attacking humanity. It could take quieter and more plausible forms.

An advanced model might learn to conceal dangerous behavior during safety testing. An autonomous agent could find ways around restrictions, manipulate its human operators or gain access to computer systems that it was never meant to reach. Models could also dramatically increase the capabilities of criminals, hostile governments or terrorist organizations in cyberwarfare, biological research, surveillance and disinformation.

Even a system following its instructions could cause enormous harm if those instructions were incomplete, mistaken or pursued without regard for human consequences. A highly capable machine does not need to hate humanity to endanger it. It only needs to pursue the wrong objective with extraordinary effectiveness.

OpenAI’s chief scientist, Jakub Pachocki, argues that recursive self-improvement could become central to future scientific progress, but says society may need to coordinate a slowdown while methods of alignment, monitoring and meaningful human involvement catch up.

The same power could also produce extraordinary benefits. AI might accelerate the discovery of medicines, new energy technologies and solutions to scientific problems that have resisted generations of human effort. The objective therefore should not be to destroy AI research or abandon its benefits. It should be to prevent a reckless competition from taking humanity somewhere it did not knowingly choose to go.

Why can’t one company simply slow down?

Every major AI company faces the same dilemma: if it slows down alone, another American company—or a rival government—may continue racing ahead.

This is why voluntary promises by individual executives are insufficient. A responsible company that pauses while its competitors continue could lose its technological lead, its investors and perhaps its ability to shape the future. That pressure encourages every participant to keep accelerating even when many of them privately believe that acceleration is becoming dangerous.

It is the logic of an arms race.

Anthropic therefore argues that any meaningful pause would need to include several leading laboratories in multiple countries, operate under common rules and allow participants to verify that their competitors were not secretly continuing. It also recognizes that verifying an AI pause may be harder than verifying a nuclear-arms agreement because a large computer-training operation is easier to conceal than a missile installation.

That makes international cooperation extremely difficult—but difficulty cannot become an excuse for inaction.

What should governments do?

The world needs rules before recursive self-improvement becomes a reality, not after it has begun.

Governments and leading laboratories should agree on measurable warning thresholds. These might include an AI system’s ability to autonomously conduct advanced research, reproduce essential parts of its development process, evade human monitoring, penetrate protected computer systems or materially assist in developing catastrophic weapons.

Crossing such a threshold should automatically trigger stronger testing, independent inspection and, when necessary, a temporary halt in further training.

No company should be allowed to evaluate its most powerful systems entirely in private. Independent experts must be given meaningful access to test them before deployment. Governments also need emergency authority to suspend a dangerous training project, secure critical computing facilities and prevent an advanced model from being copied or released without adequate safeguards.

Above all, final control over computing resources, model deployment, replication and access to the physical world must remain in human hands.

Humanity must decide the destination

Artificial intelligence may become the most powerful tool humanity has ever created. It could cure diseases, expand knowledge and improve millions of lives. But intelligence without dependable control could also magnify human mistakes and malicious intentions on an unprecedented scale.

When companies normally obsessed with winning begin warning that the race may need to slow down, the world should pay attention. They possess commercial incentives to keep accelerating. Their willingness to discuss restraint indicates that the danger is no longer merely an argument among science-fiction writers.

We do not need panic, and we should not pretend that today’s AI systems have already become their own independent masters. But neither can we wait until machines are designing their successors faster than human institutions can understand them.

The crucial question is no longer simply how intelligent can we make artificial intelligence?

It is whether human wisdom, laws and safeguards can advance quickly enough to remain in command.

Artificial intelligence must remain humanity’s instrument. Humanity must never become the instrument of artificial intelligence.

What If China Refuses to Slow Down?

A coordinated slowdown sounds prudent until one asks the most difficult question: What happens if the leading American companies restrain themselves while China—or another adversary—continues developing more powerful models?

If OpenAI, Anthropic, Google DeepMind and other Western laboratories slow down independently, several consequences could follow.

First, the companies that continue racing may close the technological gap. A temporary American pause could provide Chinese laboratories with the time needed to catch up, reproduce Western advances and develop their own increasingly autonomous systems.

Second, the first country to achieve truly advanced AI could gain enormous strategic power. Such systems might accelerate weapons research, intelligence analysis, cyberoperations, surveillance and military planning. They could potentially search for vulnerabilities, write malicious software and coordinate influence campaigns at a scale no human organization could match.

Third, an authoritarian government might use advanced AI internally to monitor its population, identify political opponents, manipulate public opinion and strengthen the state’s control over society.

This explains why no leading AI company wants to slow down alone. Each may understand the danger, but each also fears what could happen if a competitor reaches the finish line first. The result resembles a nuclear arms race in which every participant says:

“We cannot stop because we do not trust the others to stop.”

That logic is understandable—but it can also lead everyone toward disaster.

Racing recklessly is not a national-security strategy

The answer cannot simply be for the United States to remove every safeguard and develop potentially uncontrollable AI faster than China.

If the United States builds a system it cannot reliably control, it has not defeated its adversary. It has created a new danger to itself and everyone else.

A model capable of escaping restrictions, concealing its intentions or independently improving its successors would not automatically remain loyal to the country whose computers created it. Artificial intelligence does not possess patriotism. An unsafe American system could be just as dangerous to Americans as an unsafe Chinese system could be to China.

Therefore, the choice is not between slowing down and surrendering to China. The real objective must be to preserve technological leadership while preventing any country from crossing clearly defined danger lines without adequate safeguards.

A verifiable slowdown—not blind trust

Any international agreement must be built on verification rather than promises.

The United States should propose a limited agreement covering only the most dangerous frontier activities, particularly the creation of systems capable of autonomously conducting AI research, replicating themselves, evading monitoring or developing catastrophic weapons.

Such an agreement could require:

Registration of the largest AI training facilities.

International monitoring of the most advanced computing clusters.

Advance notification of exceptionally large training projects.

Independent safety evaluations before frontier models are deployed.

Secure records showing how advanced chips and computing resources are being used.

Emergency consultations when a model crosses an agreed capability threshold.

Automatic restrictions if a participant refuses inspection or violates the agreement.

The purpose would not be to stop ordinary AI applications, medical research or commercial innovation. It would be to place a safety barrier around the small number of extremely powerful systems that could threaten international security.

Anthropic itself acknowledges that verification would be difficult because AI training facilities can be concealed more easily than missile silos. It also warns that a pause could be dangerous if it merely allowed less cautious competitors to catch up.

If China will not participate

If China refuses a verifiable agreement, the United States and its allies should not automatically abandon all restraint. Instead, they should adopt a two-track policy:

Continue safe development while protecting the frontier.

America should maintain sufficient capability to avoid strategic dependence on an adversary, while imposing much stronger controls on the most dangerous experiments. Safety research, monitoring systems, cybersecurity and methods of keeping humans in control should accelerate—even if raw increases in model power are temporarily paced.

At the same time, democratic allies should coordinate access to the advanced chips, manufacturing equipment, cloud-computing capacity and specialized knowledge required to train frontier systems. No single restriction will be perfect, but collective controls can make a secret race more difficult and expensive.

The United States should also keep the diplomatic door open. China has publicly promoted international AI governance and called for coordination, providing at least a starting point from which Washington can demand concrete, reciprocal and verifiable commitments.

The greater danger

A refusal by China—or any other country—to cooperate would be serious. But it would not make reckless American development safe.

The worst possible outcome is not simply that one country develops advanced AI before another. It is that several distrustful powers race to deploy systems none of them fully understands, each afraid that pausing for safety will allow an opponent to move ahead.

That could produce an AI equivalent of the nuclear arms race—but at digital speed, with less transparency and far less time for human leaders to react.

The world must not entrust its future to goodwill alone. It needs verification, enforceable limits and a common understanding that no nation truly wins an artificial-intelligence race if humanity loses control of the winner.