Jewish institutions’ security spending in U.S. tops $1 billion

New York Police Department Counter Terrorism officers guard the entrance to Temple Emanu-El in New York City last October. Photo: Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Antisemitic threats have pushed the nationwide cost of protecting Jewish synagogues, schools and community centers past $1 billion a year, new estimates reveal as congregations prepare for big crowds during the High Holy Days, which began Friday with Rosh Hashanah.

Why it matters: Enhanced security has become a growing expense for Jewish communities, congregation leaders say, often taking up money that could pay for teachers, summer camps, elder care and other programs.

Jewish communal institutions are now spending an estimated $1.02 billion annually on security, a record high, according to new data from the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA).

That’s up 33% from the federation’s previous annual estimate of $765 million in 2024.

More than 4,500 synagogues, Jewish community centers, schools, summer camps and other nonprofits spend an average of roughly $225,000 each, the group said.

Security personnel — including guards and security directors — account for the largest share.

Of that total, about $150 million goes toward security technology and the “hardening” of buildings — upgrades that can include security cameras, reinforced doors and controlled-entry systems — as well as maintaining existing security equipment.

The estimate doesn’t include security costs at more than 1,600 kosher restaurants, about 500 kosher markets and groceries, and other privately owned Jewish businesses.

Synagogues are increasingly moving beyond security guards and cameras to layered, year-round systems that include hardened entrances, trained congregants as security personnel and coordination with police.

More than 7,100 volunteers now help protect more than 500 synagogues and events each week, according to Community Security Service (CSS), a nonprofit that now protects more than 500 synagogues across the U.S.

The expanded security comes as assaults linked to antisemitism have reached their highest level since the Anti-Defamation League began tracking them in 1979.

“I cannot tell you whether we’re safer or less safe,” CSS CEO Richard Priem told Axios. “I can tell you that there’s a lot more capability right now protecting the Jewish community than there was a few years ago.”

JFNA CEO Eric Fingerhut said the tradeoff is stark. “Every dollar our community spends on guards and cameras is a dollar not spent on Jewish education.”

The estimated Jewish communal security tab is more than three times the size of the entire federal grant pool available to vulnerable nonprofits nationwide.

FEMA made $300 million available through the FY 2026 Nonprofit Security Grant Program for nonprofits at high risk of terrorist or extremist attacks.

A bipartisan bill introduced in Congress this year, the Jewish American Security Act, would authorize $1 billion annually from FY 2027 through FY 2031 for the grant program, and loosen limits on using the money for security personnel.



Yes, but: More recent data present a mixed picture. Antisemitic incidents surged after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel, rising 140% that year and climbing again to a record high in 2024, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

More recent data present a mixed picture. Antisemitic incidents surged after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel, rising 140% that year and climbing again to a record high in 2024, according to the Anti-Defamation League. FBI data show reported anti-Jewish hate crime incidents fell 21% in 2025, from 1,938 to 1,528, but were still the third-most on record.

Anti-Jewish incidents still accounted for about 63% of all religion-based hate crimes and 14% of all reported hate crimes last year.

Separately, the ADL found overall antisemitic incidents fell 33% last year, even as physical assaults rose to a 46-year high.

Smoke and flames rise after an Israeli military strike on a building in Gaza City, Friday, Sept. 12, 2025.Yousef Al Zanoun/AP