Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Saturday that the resilience of residents of South Lebanon, particularly those in Nabatieh, represents a source of national pride and a powerful message to the world that Lebanese society can recover and remain standing despite war.

“The resilience of the people of the south in general and Nabatieh in particular is the greatest badge of honor on our chest,” Aoun said. “Their staying despite the war is the greatest message to the world that this society and this people are capable of rising again and remaining standing forever.”

Aoun expressed hope that the wounds inflicted on South Lebanon would finally be healed, stressing that residents of the south have the right to live in safety and rebuild their homes without fear that they will once again be destroyed.

He said Israel’s withdrawal, the return of prisoners and displaced residents, and reconstruction constitute “national constants” that the Lebanese state is committed to working to achieve.

The high-profile visit to the south occurred following recent clashes, Israeli military operations, and operations targeting infrastructure near the Ali Taher ridge in the Nabatiyeh district.

The nearby Ali-Taher ridge which is considered the gate to Nabatieh and under which Hezbollah built a set of tunnels was take over last week by Israel after several Hezbollah fighters were killed or fled the scene .

Hezbollah initiated the war against Israel on March 2 , 2026 in support of Iran after its Supreme leader was killed . As a result of Hezbollah’s attacks Israel occupied over 600 km of Lebanese territories ,

Aoun is trying to recover the occupied territories through direct negotiations with Israel by allowing the Lebanese Army to take over Hezbollah positions position and disarm the Iran backed militia

LBC