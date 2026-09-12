After Ali al-Tahir 

Illustration : The Lebanese Army is getting ready to take over Ali al Taher ridge from Israel after Hezbollah was defeated and fled the scene

Ali al-Tahir exposes the bankruptcy of Hezbollah’s thinking. Underground fortifications may delay an advancing army but they cannot repair an organization’s intelligence failures, replace a coherent strategy or change the balance of power

By Dr. Makram Rabah

The fall of Ali al-Tahir, a presumably strategic Hezbollah stronghold, will not end the war. It will make the next phase more dangerous, because Hezbollah has learned how to dig deeper without learning how to think smarter. Its problem is no longer simply the loss of a position. It is the mentality that makes another tunnel the answer to every political, military and existential failure.



For Hezbollah, the tunnel is more than a military installation. It is a way of understanding the world: Everything outside is hostile, every criticism is treason, and every development must be forced into a narrative whose conclusion was decided in advance. The movement does not assess whether its strategy protects Lebanon. It asks whether Lebanon can continue absorbing the consequences of that strategy.



This is why a destroyed village can become evidence of steadfastness, a dead commander proof of sacrifice, and a lost hill the opening chapter of another legend. Reality is never allowed to invalidate the project. It is simply edited until defeat can be presented as endurance. Meanwhile, the people who paid for this endurance are expected to applaud.



Ali al-Tahir exposes the bankruptcy of this thinking. Underground fortifications may delay an advancing army but they cannot repair an organization’s intelligence failures, replace a coherent strategy or change the balance of power. A tunnel can conceal a weapon. It cannot make that weapon useful to a society whose homes, institutions and economy are being consumed by its supposed protection.



There is an even more damning dimension to Ali al-Tahir. Hezbollah preferred to see the position stormed and ultimately taken by the Israeli army rather than hand it over to the Lebanese Army. That choice reveals more than any speech about the movement’s understanding of sovereignty. A position under Hezbollah’s control is considered “Lebanese,” even when the Lebanese state has no authority over it; yet transferring that same position peacefully to the Lebanese Army is treated as surrender. Hezbollah would rather lose territory to Israel through battle than relinquish its monopoly over that territory to the state it claims to defend.



This is the tunnel mentality in its purest political form. The Lebanese Army is not viewed as the natural custodian of Lebanese territory but as a competitor to Hezbollah’s armed autonomy. Israel may be the declared enemy, but the Lebanese state remains the institution Hezbollah cannot afford to allow to succeed. For if the Army can deploy, protect the border and exercise sovereignty, the question inevitably follows: What exactly is Hezbollah’s army still for?



The pager attacks and the killing of Hassan Nasrallah should have forced a fundamental reassessment of the entire security doctrine. Instead, the response has been to preserve the doctrine and demand more faith from its victims. Hezbollah behaves as though Israel must keep fighting the last war, with the same weaknesses and the same limits. An enemy capable of adapting is confronted by an organization that treats reconsideration as a betrayal of its dead.



The distinction matters because Hezbollah increasingly treats the continuation of combat as its own justification. What is the objective? What achievable outcome would allow the Lebanese to rebuild their lives? These questions have no place in a system that confuses its survival with Lebanon’s survival. As long as a fighter remains underground, the leadership can insist that the project remains alive.



But the next tunnel means the next battlefield. The loss of Ali al-Tahir will increase the pressure to carry the confrontation elsewhere, exposing Jezzine, Jabal al-Rihan and the Bekaa to a widening war. The frontline moves; the displaced Lebanese find themselves running again. This is the consequence of a movement that responds to military collapse by relocating the same failed logic.



The danger extends to communities that never accepted Hezbollah’s authority or volunteered their towns for Iran’s wars. For the tunnel mentality, however, consent is irrelevant. Territory is useful because it can conceal fighters, store weapons or prolong confrontation. The people living above it become an inconvenience to be managed, then an audience to be instructed in the virtues of sacrifice.



That sacrifice serves a purpose, but it is not Lebanon’s recovery. It buys time for Iran. The central deception of Hezbollah’s relationship with its public was the promise that Iranian power would protect them. The reality is the reverse: Lebanon is expected to bleed so that Iran retains something with which to bargain. The patron keeps its options. The Lebanese bury theirs.



Waiting for American mid-term elections or a different Israeli government is another expression of this refusal to understand the world. Political analysis becomes wishful thinking: Somebody elsewhere will lose an election, encounter an economic crisis or negotiate an arrangement that rescues the project. Until then, the Lebanese must remain available for destruction. This is not strategic patience. It is paralysis financed with other people’s lives.



Nor does recognizing this bankruptcy absolve Israel of responsibility for its actions. An expanding Israeli occupation is not a solution to Lebanon’s crisis. It is one of the dangers Hezbollah’s refusals to change makes more difficult to confront. The armed movement needs occupation to justify its weapons; Israel invokes those weapons to prolong its presence. Lebanon remains trapped between them.



Breaking this cycle requires the Lebanese state to recover decisions over war, peace and weapons, and to negotiate from the interests of its citizens rather than the requirements of Iran. This cannot remain a promise postponed until Hezbollah decides that the regional circumstances are suitable.



After Ali al-Tahir, the question is not where Hezbollah will dig next. It is whether Lebanon will finally refuse to follow it underground.

Ali al-Tahir exposes the bankruptcy of Hezbollah’s thinking. Underground fortifications may delay an advancing army but they cannot repair an organization’s intelligence failures, replace a coherent strategy or change the balance of power

By: Dr. Makram Rabah

The fall of Ali al-Tahir, a presumably strategic Hezbollah stronghold, will not end the war. It will make the next phase more dangerous, because Hezbollah has learned how to dig deeper without learning how to think smarter. Its problem is no longer simply the loss of a position. It is the mentality that makes another tunnel the answer to every political, military and existential failure.



For Hezbollah, the tunnel is more than a military installation. It is a way of understanding the world: Everything outside is hostile, every criticism is treason, and every development must be forced into a narrative whose conclusion was decided in advance. The movement does not assess whether its strategy protects Lebanon. It asks whether Lebanon can continue absorbing the consequences of that strategy.



This is why a destroyed village can become evidence of steadfastness, a dead commander proof of sacrifice, and a lost hill the opening chapter of another legend. Reality is never allowed to invalidate the project. It is simply edited until defeat can be presented as endurance. Meanwhile, the people who paid for this endurance are expected to applaud.



Ali al-Tahir exposes the bankruptcy of this thinking. Underground fortifications may delay an advancing army but they cannot repair an organization’s intelligence failures, replace a coherent strategy or change the balance of power. A tunnel can conceal a weapon. It cannot make that weapon useful to a society whose homes, institutions and economy are being consumed by its supposed protection.



There is an even more damning dimension to Ali al-Tahir. Hezbollah preferred to see the position stormed and ultimately taken by the Israeli army rather than hand it over to the Lebanese Army. That choice reveals more than any speech about the movement’s understanding of sovereignty. A position under Hezbollah’s control is considered “Lebanese,” even when the Lebanese state has no authority over it; yet transferring that same position peacefully to the Lebanese Army is treated as surrender. Hezbollah would rather lose territory to Israel through battle than relinquish its monopoly over that territory to the state it claims to defend.



This is the tunnel mentality in its purest political form. The Lebanese Army is not viewed as the natural custodian of Lebanese territory but as a competitor to Hezbollah’s armed autonomy. Israel may be the declared enemy, but the Lebanese state remains the institution Hezbollah cannot afford to allow to succeed. For if the Army can deploy, protect the border and exercise sovereignty, the question inevitably follows: What exactly is Hezbollah’s army still for?



The pager attacks and the killing of Hassan Nasrallah should have forced a fundamental reassessment of the entire security doctrine. Instead, the response has been to preserve the doctrine and demand more faith from its victims. Hezbollah behaves as though Israel must keep fighting the last war, with the same weaknesses and the same limits. An enemy capable of adapting is confronted by an organization that treats reconsideration as a betrayal of its dead.



The distinction matters because Hezbollah increasingly treats the continuation of combat as its own justification. What is the objective? What achievable outcome would allow the Lebanese to rebuild their lives? These questions have no place in a system that confuses its survival with Lebanon’s survival. As long as a fighter remains underground, the leadership can insist that the project remains alive.



But the next tunnel means the next battlefield. The loss of Ali al-Tahir will increase the pressure to carry the confrontation elsewhere, exposing Jezzine, Jabal al-Rihan and the Bekaa to a widening war. The frontline moves; the displaced Lebanese find themselves running again. This is the consequence of a movement that responds to military collapse by relocating the same failed logic.



The danger extends to communities that never accepted Hezbollah’s authority or volunteered their towns for Iran’s wars. For the tunnel mentality, however, consent is irrelevant. Territory is useful because it can conceal fighters, store weapons or prolong confrontation. The people living above it become an inconvenience to be managed, then an audience to be instructed in the virtues of sacrifice.



That sacrifice serves a purpose, but it is not Lebanon’s recovery. It buys time for Iran. The central deception of Hezbollah’s relationship with its public was the promise that Iranian power would protect them. The reality is the reverse: Lebanon is expected to bleed so that Iran retains something with which to bargain. The patron keeps its options. The Lebanese bury theirs.



Waiting for American mid-term elections or a different Israeli government is another expression of this refusal to understand the world. Political analysis becomes wishful thinking: Somebody elsewhere will lose an election, encounter an economic crisis or negotiate an arrangement that rescues the project. Until then, the Lebanese must remain available for destruction. This is not strategic patience. It is paralysis financed with other people’s lives.



Nor does recognizing this bankruptcy absolve Israel of responsibility for its actions. An expanding Israeli occupation is not a solution to Lebanon’s crisis. It is one of the dangers Hezbollah’s refusals to change makes more difficult to confront. The armed movement needs occupation to justify its weapons; Israel invokes those weapons to prolong its presence. Lebanon remains trapped between them.



Breaking this cycle requires the Lebanese state to recover decisions over war, peace and weapons, and to negotiate from the interests of its citizens rather than the requirements of Iran. This cannot remain a promise postponed until Hezbollah decides that the regional circumstances are suitable.



After Ali al-Tahir, the question is not where Hezbollah will dig next. It is whether Lebanon will finally refuse to follow it underground.

Source; Al Arabiya

Dr .Makram Rabah is the managing editor at Now Lebanon and an Assistant Professor at the American University of Beirut, Department of History. He holds a PhD in history from Georgetown University and a law degree from the Lebanese University.