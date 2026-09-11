The devastation done to Iranian military capabilities is historic in proportions” Hegseth says “

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in an interview with “60 Minutes” that “the devastation done to Iranian military capabilities is historic in proportions.”

Asked by CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell about what victory will look like in Iran to the American people, Hegseth added that “we have all the control in the world about what this outcome looks like, and the president has put us in a fantastic position.”

O’Donnell sat down with Hegseth and other top military officials for a story airing on “60 Minutes” about the U.S. Air Force officer shot down in Iran in April, who survived two days in the mountains of Iran. The officer spoke exclusively to “60 Minutes” about his injuries, evasion of Iranian forces and rescue in an interview that airs Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT.

CBS