Lebanese army criticizes Israeli attacks, accuses them of not adhering to agreements

Photo- Israel says destroyed key Hezbollah tunnels in south Lebanon

The Lebanese army came out strongly against Israeli military action in the southern part of Lebanon on Wednesday, as the country has worked to achieve peace and fight the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia within its borders.

“In a new wave of condemnable and widespread attacks on Lebanon, the Israeli occupation has escalated over the past days its targeting of residential areas and institutions, resulting in a large number of martyrs and wounded,” the Lebanese army wrote on social media.

The army said 12 people were killed in the town of Kafr Remaneh, in the Nabatieh region, including women and children.

“The continuation and escalation of these attacks by the Israeli occupation, concurrent with brutal acts of demolition and explosions in the south, leaves no room for doubt regarding its aggressive intentions, contradicts international laws, threatens existing understandings and arrangements, hinders the Army’s efforts aimed at establishing stability, and constitutes a flagrant violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and security,” the army said.

Most directly, Lebanon said Israel was not upholding its agreements in regards to the trilateral framework agreement signed between Lebanon and Israel and mediated by the U.S.

“In contrast to the Army’s commitment, the Israeli occupation forces have not adhered to the agreement, as the number of violations has reached approximately 7,700 breaches from the date of signing the framework agreement on June 26, 2026, up to the present. Moreover, the Israeli occupation has opened fire in close proximity to Army elements and patrols,” the Lebanese army said in its statement.