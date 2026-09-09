U.S.-Iran War Updates: U.S. forces hit 5 IRGC-linked oil tankers

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American forces have struck five oil tankers linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards after attempted Iranian attacks on a U.S. warship, U.S. Central Command said.

Brent crude, the international standard for oil, was trading at a seven-week high of $97 per barrel Tuesday afternoon, continuing an upward trend seen since the end of August.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen launched strikes on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, which then retaliated with strikes of their own on Tuesday in the worst attacks since the two sides declared a truce four years ago.

The head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said Monday that Tehran is planning to announce a maritime “exclusion zone” outside the Strait of Hormuz where it intends to stop vessels attempting to transit the waterway without Iranian permission.

CENTCOM confirms it struck five Iranian oil tankers

The U.S. military’s Central Command confirmed Tuesday it “destroyed” five oil tankers associated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

In a statement accompanied by video footage of the operation, CENTCOM said the strikes were in response to a set of unsuccessful Iranian missile attacks against a U.S. warship in recent days.

Four of the tankers were struck in the Gulf of Oman, according to CENTCOM, and a fifth was hit near Kharg Island, an island in the Persian Gulf that serves as Iran’s primary terminal for crude oil exports. It alleged the ships were part of Iran’s shadow fleet, a network of tankers used by Iran to export oil and generate revenue for the regime.

“American forces directed the crews to abandon ship before the vessels were struck and rendered inoperable,” CENTCOM said.

CBS News had reported on a U.S. attack against Iranian tankers earlier Tuesday.

CENTCOM also struck three Iranian oil tankers last weekend in retaliation for an earlier attempted Iranian attack against U.S. Navy ships.

CENTCOM forces destroyed five Iranian crude oil carriers, Sept. 8, after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted a U.S. Navy warship with ballistic missiles twice over the past two days. The U.S. warship successfully evaded the attempted Iranian attacks and… pic.twitter.com/Gi8a2tloN1 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 8, 2026

Iran vows to retaliate after strikes on tankers, state-linked media says

Iran’s armed forces are vowing to target U.S. bases in the Middle East in response to strikes against Iranian-linked oil tankers, Iran’s semiofficial Tasnim and Mehr news agencies said.

Iran has frequently targeted U.S.-allied countries in response to American strikes on Iran.

CBS