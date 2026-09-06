U.S. ambassador to Israel says during a visit to the West Bank “act of terror” by settlers cannot continue

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee visits the town of Turmus Ayya, northeast of Ramallah in the West Bank, Palestine, on Sept. 5, 2026

US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Saturday visited Turmus Ayya, a Palestinian town in the Israeli-occupied West Bank that has been repeatedly targeted by Israeli settler violence. Huckabee, a staunch supporter of Israel and its illegal settlements in the Palestinian territory, said that it was in the Israeli government’s interests to take action against violent settlers.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee meets residents of Turmus Ayya, a Palestinian town near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank that is home to many American citizens, September 5, 2026. © Ammar Awad, Reuters

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Saturday met with Palestinian Americans, including relatives of US citizens killed by Israeli settlers, in a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank that has been the target of Israeli settler attacks.

The visit ​comes as settler ‌violence, and what is widely perceived as the Israeli government’s inaction, has increasingly drawn international condemnation, including from US allies. Israeli settlers regularly attack Palestinian communities in the occupied territory, taking their crops or livestock or seeking to force them off their land.

The ⁠Israeli government has condemned settler violence, though perpetrators are rarely arrested and even less frequently prosecuted.

Washington has not criticised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s government over the violence, though it has called for perpetrators to be prosecuted. Huckabee has labelled perpetrators of settler violence as terrorists.

Huckabee described his meeting in Turmus Ayya, where most of the town’s Palestinian residents are US citizens, as constructive.

While ⁠Huckabee, a Baptist minister and longtime supporter of Israeli settlements, has previously called for violent settlers to be prosecuted, he also says he believes they represent a minority of the settler community, which numbers around 750,000.

Around 3 million Palestinians live in the West Bank, with tens of ​thousands estimated to be American citizens. Israel has occupied the Palestinian territory since 1967.

Palestinians in the West Bank have faced a surge in settler violence while their ‌freedoms have been increasingly curtailed under military occupation since Netanyahu’s coalition, the most right-wing in Israel’s history, came to power in late 2022.

Netanyahu’s government has been ramping up approval of new settlements, which are illegal under international law, ahead of the October 27 elections.

Despite Huckabee’s dismissal of violent settlers, the prime minister has brought into his government far-right ministers who have openly mused about expelling the Palestinian population.

Huckabee also denied that Israel was planning to force Palestinians out of Gaza, after Israeli ministers spoke of a plan to expel them en masse.

In Turmus Ayya, Palestinians are facing what Mayor Nawwaf Zaghoul said were constant settler attacks. About 80 percent of the Palestinian town’s residents hold US citizenship, he said.

‘Criminal behaviour and terrorism’

Israeli settlements have been established ‌around the town, including Shiloh, which Huckabee has visited twice since 2025.

Huckabee, the first evangelical Christian to serve as US ambassador to Israel, refers to the West Bank as Judea and Samaria, a biblical term for the region that is ​used by the Israeli government but has not been adopted by the United States.

Huckabee told reporters in Turmus Ayya it was in the Israeli government’s interest to take action against those carrying out “criminal behaviour and terrorism”, and that a “tiny group of little marauders”, who he said numbered a few hundred ​people, were damaging the country’s reputation.

He also said he had told Palestinian Americans that the US embassy had no power or authority to take ​action and could only seek to influence and call attention to issues that the US government believed needed ​to be corrected.

In January 2025, shortly after returning to office, US President Donald Trump rescinded sanctions imposed by the Biden administration on far-right Israeli settler groups and individuals accused of being involved in violence against Palestinians in the occupied West ​Bank.



Yasser Alkam, a Palestinian American and a municipality spokesperson, disagreed with Huckabee’s characterisation that only a few hundred settlers were carrying out violence against Palestinians. There were thousands, he said, not hundreds.

“The United States does have the power to pressure Israel at least arrest these settlers, which are known to the authorities,” he told reporters. “They can identify them, one by one, and arrest them, if they want to, with the right amount of pressure from the United States embassy and the ⁠United States administration.”

Among those who met Huckabee on Saturday was Hadeel Jabara, a Palestinian American mother of two young children whose husband, Omar, a US citizen, was killed by settlers in 2023.

She described ⁠the meeting as positive, ​adding that she hoped the US government could help protect residents and that she feared for her children’s safety.

At least six Palestinian Americans have been killed in the West Bank either by the Israeli military or settlers since 2024.

(FRANCE 24 with Reuters and AFP)