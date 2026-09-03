Witkoff meets top UAE security official amid crackdown on Iran

File- Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s national security adviser

White House Envoy Steve Witkoff met last weekend with the national security adviser of the United Arab Emirates to discuss next steps on Iran, according to two sources with knowledge of the meeting.

Why it matters: The talks, which weren’t announced by the White House and haven’t been reported until now, took place amid the Trump administration’s push to reopen the Strait of Hormuz while choking Iran economically. Witkoff met with Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed al Nahyan (TBZ) on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia.