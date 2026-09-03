Live Updates: Trump says U.S. prepared to strike Iran “anytime we want”, as Iran targets its neighbors

Photo illustration President Trump suggested renaming the Strait of Hormuz after himself Wednesday.

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President Trump said Wednesday the U.S. was prepared to carry out more strikes on Iran “anytime we want” a day after American forces conducted a “very heavy attack” against the Islamic Republic.

Iranian officials said the U.S. hit a wedding party in the country’s south, claiming four people were killed and dozens more were injured as fighting in the Middle East war ramps back up. A U.S. military spokesman said Central Command was looking into the reports and that the “U.S. military never targets civilians.”

Iran targeted its Arab neighbors Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait with missiles and drones overnight in retaliation for the latest round of American airstrikes, which the U.S. military said struck Iranian military targets.

This comes a week after Iran urged Arabs and Muslims to unite against the US and Israel, but many in the Gulf now consider Iran is the biggest threat to the region and replaced Israel as the enemy of the region

Trump says U.S. hit Iran “very hard,” prepared to “do another one anytime we want”

President Trump, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, said the U.S. hit Iran “very hard” Tuesday night, saying the strikes were because “they took a shot at us in Jordan.”

“They gave a little love tap, but we hit them very hard last night,” Mr. Trump said.

The president said the U.S. “took out all of the new equipment that they tried to build along the Strait of Hormuz.”

“It was a very heavy attack last night,” he added. “And we’re prepared to do another one anytime we want.”

Trump says he brought up price gouging with oil executives

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday, President Trump said he spoke with oil executives about price gouging a day earlier.

According to a White House readout of Tuesday’s meeting, Mr. Trump met with nearly a dozen small, midsize and large refiners and distributors to discuss expanding U.S. refining capacity.

Asked if he discussed price gouging with the group, Mr. Trump said he did. “These were mostly retailers, and I want the retail prices to come down,” the president said.

As of Wednesday, the average price for a gallon of regular gas nationwide is $4.12, nearly a dollar more than one year ago, according to AAA.

Trump floats renaming Strait of Hormuz as Trump Strait

President Trump suggested renaming the Strait of Hormuz after himself Wednesday.

“Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT??? Like America itself, it would be ‘hotter’ than ever before!” Mr. Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

The key waterway has been at the center of renewed hostilities between the U.S. and Iran. The flare-up was sparked Sunday when American forces struck what a military spokesman said was Iran’s Revolutionary Guard preparing to place more sea mines in the strait.

Last month, Mr. Trump vowed to declare the waterway a U.S. territory.