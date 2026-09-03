Israel assassinated Assad’s nuclear adviser in daring commando operation, Ex- PM Olmert reveals

Syrian Army commander, Brigadier General and Special Presidential Advisor Muhammad Suleiman , source – CIA

Eighteen years after Gen. Muhammad Suleiman was shot dead at his Tartus vacation home, then-PM Olmert says Israeli naval commandos slipped ashore, shot the Syrian president’s confidant three times and escaped undetected.

On Aug. 1, 2008, an Israeli commando force came ashore near the Syrian coastal city of Tartus and shot Gen. Muhammad Suleiman as he ate dinner at his seaside vacation home, according to a new account by former prime minister Ehud Olmert.



Suleiman, a senior adviser to then-Syrian president Bashar Assad, was shot in the head and neck and died shortly afterward. Israel was widely suspected of carrying out the assassination but never publicly acknowledged responsibility.

About Suleiman

Muhammad Suleiman, Brigadier General and Special Presidential Advisor for Arms Procurement and Strategic Weapons to President Bashar al-Assad was born in 1959 to a Alawite family from Duraykish

In 1985, he graduated from the College of Mechanical Engineering at University of Damascus. Was appointed as a leading engineer officer in the Syrian Republican Guard in the battalion that was headed by Bassel al-Assad.

Was sent to Soviet Union to develop a tank weapon for the Syrian Republican Guard and obtained a master’s degree, then doctorate in developing artillery weapons. After his return in 1990, he assumed the position of director of Colonel Bassel al-Assad’s office and his special advisor for military affairs. He was a member of the Special Military Committee for the Armaments Department, which is responsible for purchasing and developing weapons.

Israel’s Military Intelligence AMAN believed he had “extraordinary organizational and logistical abilities”. He was also in charge of highly classified military and intelligence work, such as handling relations with the IAEA and the construction of the nuclear Al Kibar facility. He handled secretive intelligence affairs for the president and was reportedly also in charge of arms transfers from Syria to Hezbollah and Hamas in neighbouring Lebanon and Gaza. He had also built very close ties with Hezbollah’s chief of staff Imad Mughniyeh and Iranian General Qasem SoleimanI.

He was the main man behind the utmost secrecy of developing Nuclear weapons. The Mossad told their Prime Minister that Syria will be able to construct a fully operational Nuclear Reactor if this man is alive. So Mossad decided to assassinate the mastermind behind it, using their most ferocious unit, the Kidon.

Kidon is one of the most ruthless assassination units in the world. They have no mercy for Israeli’s enemies.

Suleiman’s assassination was part of Mossad’s Operation Orchard , an Israeli secret operation to destroy a suspected nuclear reactor in Syria. The mission was successfully accomplished on September 6, 2007, when the Israeli Air Force carried out a secret airstrike on the site of a suspected nuclear reactor in Syria. It did not formally acknowledge this till 2018.

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