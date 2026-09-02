U.S.-Iran War Live Updates: Trump vows more strikes as Jordan intercepts 10 Iranian missiles

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U.S. forces launched new strikes Tuesday on targets connected to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, U.S. Central Command announced, marking another round of strikes this week as the two countries return to active hostilities.

Iran said it responded with missile and drone attacks, and Jordan’s armed forces reported intercepting 10 ballistic missiles.

President Trump said the strikes were carried out in retaliation for Iran attempting to place more sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz, and for the Islamic Republic unsuccessfully attacking an American base in Jordan earlier this week.

The president warned that Iran would be “hit much harder” if it retaliates further.

U.S. has wrapped up tonight’s Iran strikes, CENTCOM says

The U.S. military’s Central Command said Tuesday it has wrapped up its strikes on Iran.

“U.S. forces struck Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets including air defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine laying capabilities, and communications sites,” CENTCOM said in a statement on social media.

Iran targeted Bahrain with drones, state media says

Iran’s armed forces are targeting a military base in Bahrain with drone attacks, Iran’s semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies said early Wednesday morning local time, casting the strikes as a response to U.S. attacks on Iran.

Bahrain’s state news agency later confirmed that it intercepted Iranian drones.

Jordan says it was targeted by Iranian missiles

The Jordanian military said early Wednesday it was “subjected … to a missile attack originating from Iranian territory,” marking the second apparent attack in recent days.

The Arab country’s armed forces said it detected 13 ballistic missiles, of which 10 were intercepted and three fell in remote areas. No injuries or deaths were reported.

While Iranian state media claimed U.S. forces were killed in the strike on Jordan, a U.S. official told CBS News this is not true.

The strikes on Jordan — a key U.S. ally that hosts American military personnel — came after Iran announced it had fired missiles and drones in response to U.S. attacks on Iran on Tuesday.

Jordan also said it intercepted Iranian missiles Sunday, following an earlier U.S. strike on Iran.

Trump waves off idea of deal with Iran, and warns: “If they retaliate, they’ll be hit much harder”

President Trump warned Iran against retaliating against the U.S. for Tuesday’s strikes.

“If they retaliate, they’ll be hit much harder. And if they do it again, they’ll be no longer,” the president told Fox News’ Trey Yingst.

Iran said earlier Tuesday it was responding to the strikes with drone and missile attacks.

Asked whether he’s interested in a deal with Iran, which the Trump administration has sought on and off for months, the president said: “I think an agreement with them isn’t worth the paper it’s written on. We gave them a lot of chances.”

CBS