Jordan condemns storming of Al Aqsa Mosque by far-right Israeli minister and extremist settlers



AMMAN — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif by far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and groups of extremist settlers, under the protection of the occupation forces.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry denounced the act as a “blatant violation of the existing historical and legal status quo at Al Haram Al Sharif, a desecration of its sanctity, a condemned escalation, and an unacceptable provocation.”

The ministry’s spokesperson, Fouad Majali, affirmed the Kingdom’s “absolute rejection and strong condemnation of the continued incursions by extremist ministers, officials, and settlers, as well as their provocative actions.”

He also condemned the Israeli occupation forces for facilitating the ongoing incursions into the Al Aqsa Mosque Compound, describing them as a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law and as a “reckless and unacceptable” attempt to impose new realities at Islam’s third holiest site by seeking to divide it temporally and spatially.

Majali warned of the consequences of the continued incursions and violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites and against the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites.

He also stressed that Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied city of Jerusalem or its Islamic and Christian holy sites.

The spokesperson reiterated that the entire Al Aqsa Mosque Compound, covering an area of 144 dunams, is an exclusively Muslim place of worship, and that the Jerusalem Awqaf and Al Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department, which falls under Jordan’s Ministry of Awqaf, is the legally authorised body with exclusive jurisdiction over the administration of all affairs of Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al-Sharif and the regulation of access to it.

Majali called on the international community to take a firm position requiring Israel, as the occupying power, to halt its ongoing violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, as well as all provocative actions by Israeli officials and extremists.

He said these actions constitute a continuation of the Israeli government’s policy and its dangerous escalation in the occupied West Bank.

Jordan Times