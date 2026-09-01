The Iran war isn’t ending soon . US deployments expected to last into 2027, report

Family members of U.S. soldiers in one Army division who were deployed to the Middle East earlier this year have been told the deployments will last into 2027, according to a letter obtained by CBS News that was confirmed by two U.S. officials.

The Sunday-dated letter from the leaders of the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, said that the deployments are expected to last a total of up to 12 months.

“We do not share that lightly, and we understand that a longer tour weighs heavily on every household, including our own,” division leaders Maj. Gen. Brandon Tegtmeier and Command Sgt. Maj. James Bradshaw said in the letter.

CBS