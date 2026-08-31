Live updates – Trump says Hormuz demined, warns of ‘zero tolerance’ for new mines

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that all mines had been detonated or removed from the international waters of the Strait of Hormuz and Iran has been ‌told that any ship or boat placing new mines will be destroyed. He warned of ‘zero tolerance’ for new mines

But U.S. forces struck two Iranian launchers on Iran’s Larak Island on Sunday, a U.S. official said, marking the first known American strikes on Iran since ‌late July.

Iran responded by attacking U.S. forces stationed in Jordan, according to a Fox News reporter on Sunday, citing a U.S. source. Nearly all incoming missiles “have been intercepted at this point,” the reporter’s X post said, noting that there had been no significant impact so far.

Of the initial U.S. strikes, the U.S. official said, “I can confirm that earlier today U.S. forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces were observed preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into Strait of Hormuz.”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the attack killed and wounded several soldiers and citizens and would be met with a “response and punishment” from Tehran, Iranian state media reported.

Other developments