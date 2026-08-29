Ukraine just turned a “balloon” into Russia’s worst nightmare



This video documents a precise military operation where a Ukrainian drone tracked its target for an hour before striking. It provides a clear look at how modern aerial surveillance techniques are used to identify and neutralize assets on the ground. The footage captures the vulnerability of aircraft during routine maintenance and preparation cycles. For those interested in current defense technology and aerial warfare tactics, this clip demonstrates the effectiveness of long-endurance drone surveillance. The sequence shows the progression from initial tracking to the final impact at Belbek Air Base, highlighting the risks faced by ground crews operating in contested zones. By analyzing the MiG-29 footage, viewers can better understand the tactical realities of a precision military airfield attack.