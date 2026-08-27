Lebanon extends visa of Iran’s ambassador Sheibani despite being declared persona non grata

Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammad Reza Sheibani had his visa extended by The head of the General Security after it expired on Monday, despite the Lebanese government declaring him persona non grata.

General Security Major General Hassan Ezzat Choucair reportedly made the decision without even informing the Ministry of Foreign affairs. The visa was extended on the basis of being a regular Iranian citizen and not a diplomat

Sheibani refused orders given to him in March to leave the country after the designation, which followed a summons by the Lebanese Foreign Ministry over Iran’s violations of diplomatic norms and established practices between the two countries.

“I instructed today the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants to summon the Iranian Chargé d’Affaires in Lebanon to inform him of the decision to withdraw the agrément for the designated Iranian Ambassador, Mohammad Reza Shibani, declare him persona non grata, and request that he leave Lebanese territory no later than 29 March, 2026,” Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi confirmed at the time.

The head of the General Security, like the speaker of parliament, is one of the most powerful positions within the Shiite political landscape in Lebanon. The head of General Security wields significant authority in national security, intelligence, counter-terrorism and public administration. This makes the position very influential at a governmental level, offering the holder direct control over critical national security issues and public affairs.