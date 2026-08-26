U.S. will destroy any Iranian ship deploying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, Trump says

President Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. was implementing a “Zero Tolerance” policy on any Iranian ships placing mines in the Strait of Hormuz, saying they would be “immediately and systematically destroyed.”

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Mr. Trump reiterated his claim that all mines have been removed or destroyed from the vital waterway, adding, “Iran has been notified that any ship or boat placing new mines will be immediately and systematically destroyed.”

He said the U.S. Space Force was “watching every square inch of the Strait” and that there is “a Zero Tolerance policy on mine placement in full force and effect.”

Quoting anonymous Iranian sources, the Financial Times reported last week that Iran would fire missiles at U.S. targets in Europe if Mr. Trump stepped up military pressure over the Strait of Hormuz.