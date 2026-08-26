Iran’s currency continues falling against the dollar as U.S. announces more sanctions

This 100, 000 Iranian rials banknote would have been worth about $1450 in 1978 before the Islamic Revolution , but today Iranians needed more than 20 of these banknotes to buy one US dollar only . On Aug 25 , 2026, the open-market (black market) exchange rate for one U.S. dollar traded at approximately 2,030,000 Iranian Rials as inflation rate continues to surge

Iran’s currency continued its plunge in value Tuesday, after the U.S. Treasury announced the beginning of an “unprecedented campaign against the Islamic Republic of Iran and its enablers” using sanctions and other economic measures aimed at pressuring the country into capitulation.

Iranian officials have shrugged off the new sanctions, insisting they will have little impact, but Iran’s economy has been in tatters for years, even before the war began, with high inflation making it difficult for most families to afford basic goods.

On Tuesday, the value of one U.S. dollar was up by another 10,000 Iranian rials , selling for about 2,030,000 rials .

This 100 Rial banknote was worth about $1.45 in 1978 just before the Iranian revolution

In 1978 and just before the Islamic revolution the US dollar was worth less than 70 rials

According to Iran’s state-linked Nour News agency, currency market activity was being influenced by concern over possible restrictions along the Iran-Iraq border, which could disrupt foreign currency inflows, as well as uncertainty over the new U.S. sanctions.

On Tuesday, the value of one U.S. dollar was up by another 10,000 Iranian rials , selling for about 2,030,000 rials .

In 1978 and just before the Islamic revolution the US dollar was worth less than 70 rials

According to Iran’s state-linked Nour News agency, currency market activity was being influenced by concern over possible restrictions along the Iran-Iraq border, which could disrupt foreign currency inflows, as well as uncertainty over the new U.S. sanctions.

CBS