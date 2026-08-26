Iranian leaders “panicking” over economic sanctions, Bessent claims

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent unveiled what he described as an “economic D-Day” that aims to give a final warning to countries to sever their financial ties with Iran

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent quoted political leaders in Iran on Tuesday as evidence that the country is “panicking” over the stepped-up sanctions announced by the U.S. on Monday.

“Iran’s leadership is admitting what the world can now see: the pressure is working,” Bessent wrote on X, alongside quotes from Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and President Masoud Pezeshkian about wanting the war to come to an end soon.

The quotes are from a story published last week in The Wall Street Journal and both men have since attacked the U.S. sanctions and said they would not pose a concern.

“Americans know that no one buys their bombast; the United States is not in an economic position to further restrict its relations with other countries,” Ghalibaf said Monday on X. “Iran’s trading partners, both in the media and through messages sent to us, have made it clear that they don’t take these statements into account anywhere.”

Iran’s economy minister on Tuesday said the country had been preparing for sanctions for two years and the U.S. plan would “suffer yet another defeat.”

CBS