Pakistan says significant progress made in Tehran during meetings by its army chief

Pakistan’s Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Iranian interior minister Eskandar Momeni in Tehran

The Pakistani military released pictures Tuesday showing Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir meeting with Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni in Tehran.

In the caption, the Pakistani military says the two officials are seen looking over maps of the Strait of Hormuz, which has been a focal point of the U.S.-Iran war and subsequent negotiations.

Earlier, Pakistan’s interior minister said “significant progress” was made during the meeting in Tehran, which he said had focused on the conflict.

Pakistan played a central role as a mediator in the U.S.-Iran negotiations which led to the signing of the memorandum of understanding between both sides in June. Since then, a 60-day negotiation period designated by the MoU for Iran and the U.S. to nail down a wider peace deal has expired, and both countries have declared that agreement dead.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF of Pakistan and Eskandar Momeni, Interior Minister of Iran, review a map of the Strait of Hormuz during the COAS & CDF’s visit to Tehran. pic.twitter.com/1845S6Osin — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) August 25, 2026

Iran calls for return to the memorandum of understanding

Iran’s national security chief on Tuesday called on the U.S. to return to the memorandum of understanding signed in June.

Speaking during a visit by the Pakistani army chief, Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said “America must change its behavior and take practical steps regarding the implementation of the conditions of the memorandum of understanding.”

Razaei’s comments echoed a statement by Iranian President Pezeshkian on Sunday, when he defended the memorandum of understanding as the best path forward to end the war with the U.S.

The two countries signed the MoU in mid-June, initiating a ceasefire and a 60-day period intended to give time for a full peace deal to be negotiated. Iran accused the U.S. of violating the deal for keeping a naval blockade of Iranian ports in place, and it attacked several shipsaround the Strait of Hormuz in response.

President Trump then, in the first week of July, ordered new strikes against Iran and declared the ceasefire “over,” and peace talks have been on hold since.

The agreement was described by analysts as ” memorandum of misunderstanding” since each party interpreted it differently.

CBS