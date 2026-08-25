Iranians queue for gas after U.S. announces new sanctions

Long lines formed at gas stations in Tehran Tuesday after the United States announced fresh sanctions aimed at pressuring Iran into submission.

Washington has turned to pulling economic levers six months into a war on Iran that has ground to a stalemate militarily, with peace talks stalled and most traffic through the crucial Strait of Hormuz blocked.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday laid out plans for the “economic asphyxiation” of Iran, saying the “objective is to sever every economic lifeline that sustains this tyrannical regime.”

Though Iran’s leaders have shrugged off the tough talk, having already endured sanctions for decades, some residents of the capital feared that they would feel the pinch.

“Naturally, sanctions affect people’s lives,” realtor Mehdi Yazdian, 55, who urged the authorities to control prices, told the AFP news agency. “People are being hurt, both those who are financially well-off and those who are financially weak.”

“Yes, these sanctions are having an effect,” he said. “But naturally, our people are resilient. These sanctions have been in place for 47 years.”

“I personally am not afraid of war at all because this is our land,” English teacher Kia Farahani, 45, said. “But I think that this war will be more economic and will cause people to feel a lot of pressure, and now maybe there will be protests again.”

Iran’s national police chief said Monday that the U.S. was “seeking to create unrest in a part of the country or throughout the country,” by imposing the additional economic pain.

CBS