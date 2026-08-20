UAE business delegation to visit Lebanon soon to sign agreements and offer upgrading services

LBCI has reported that a United Arab Emirates delegation comprising approximately 70 businesspeople will visit Lebanon on August 26 and 27 to sign agreements with the Lebanese private sector; the delegation will also propose providing and upgrading services at the airport, seaports, and border crossings.

Last June The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Emirati citizens will be allowed to travel to Lebanon starting June 29, 2026.

The ministry said registration through the Tawajudi service is mandatory before travel, adding that citizens will not be allowed to leave UAE ports of departure before completing the registration process to avoid travel procedures being suspended or legal accountability.

The Twajudi service is a free 24/7 platform provided by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs . It allows UAE nationals traveling or living abroad to register their trip details so the government can easily communicate with them, provide rapid support, and coordinate emergency repatriation during crises or natural disaster

The United Arab Emirates banned travel to Lebanon (along with Iran and Iraq) in April 2026 as a safety precaution due to escalating regional conflicts and military tensions involving U.S., Israeli, and Iranian strikes.

The UAE travel ban prohibiting Emirati citizens from traveling to Iran and Iraq remains strictly in effect