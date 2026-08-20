Iran’s ambassador has been declared persona non grata. Should leave Lebanon when his visa expires , FM Rajji says

In a statement to be published Thursday by An-Nahar newspaper , Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Youssef Rajji asserted that the matter of the visa expiration—on the 24th of this month—for Mohammad Reza Sheibani, the Iranian ambassador-designate to Lebanon, leaves no room for interpretation or debate. Once a diplomat is declared persona non grata, they are required to leave the host country’s territory; any previously granted visa, entry permit, or residency authorization ceases to hold any legal validity allowing for their continued presence. Consequently, any talk of renewing such documents constitutes a legal absurdity and contradicts the most basic principles of international law and established diplomatic norms.

Rajji emphasized that “any discussion regarding the continued validity of Mr. Sheibani’s visa or the possibility of its renewal is legally baseless and cannot serve as grounds for his continued presence in Lebanon.”

Lebanon PM expelled Iran’s envoy last March but the Iran backed Hezbollah and its ally Speaker Nabih Berri reportedly told him to stay. After his visa expires he could be arrested because technically he will be in the country illegally

He added that “Mr. Sheibani’s continued presence on Lebanese soil following the decision to declare him persona non grata contravenes a clear sovereign decision issued by the Lebanese State. This decision is final and binding, admitting no exceptions, alternative interpretations, or circumvention; nor can it be subject to any form of ‘status regularization’ under any pretext.”