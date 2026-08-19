Middle East live update: UN, France and Germany slam Israeli minister’s ‘inhumane’ call for mass killings in Gaza

France and Germany on Wednesday slammed remarks by Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir calling for Israel to kill “30 or 40” people every night in the Gaza Strip. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot condemned the comments as “intolerable and inhumane”, adding that ongoing Israeli settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank “should fill us all with revulsion”.

UN chief calls far-right Israeli minister’s calls for mass Gaza killings ‘dangerous’, spokesman says

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres slammed remarks by Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir that Israel should kill “30 or 40” people every night in the Palestinian territory of Gaza.

“These remarks are appalling. They’re outrageous. They’re dehumanising, and they’re dangerous. And we condemn them unequivocally,” said Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Germany’s Merz condemns far-right Israeli minister’s Gaza remarks

Also German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday condemned remarks by Israel’s far-right national security minister that Israel should kill 30 to 40 people every night in Gaza, a government spokesman said.

“The chancellor strongly condemns the inhumane appeals made by Minister (Itamar) Ben Gvir, which violate international law,” spokesman Sebastian Hille said. “They are unacceptable.”

Ben Gvir’s comments, made in a podcast of a former Gaza hostage, have triggered widespread criticism in Germany, traditionally one of Israel’s staunchest international allies.

Lars Klingbeil, German vice chancellor and finance minister, said in a TV interview Tuesday that Ben Gvir’s comments “must have consequences”, adding that sanctions were being discussed at the European level.

France FM condemns far-right Israeli minister’s ‘inhumane’ Gaza remarks

Also France’s foreign minister on Wednesday condemned “inhumane” remarks by Israel’s far-right national security minister that Israel should kill 30 to 40 people every night in Gaza.

The remarks on a podcast by Itamar Ben Gvir “are intolerable and inhumane”, said Jean-Noël Barrot.

Israeli air strike kills six Palestinians at police post in Gaza, medics say

An ⁠Israeli ​air strike ​killed six Palestinians at a police ​post ‌in ⁠Gaza ‌City on Wednesday, medical sources ⁠told Reuters.

Earlier on Wednesday, ​in ‌Nuseirat refugee camp in ‌central Gaza, a ​separate Israeli airstrike killed one ​Palestinian, medics said, ​taking ​Wednesday’s death toll ​to at least seven.

Turkey is ready to search for oil and gas in Syria, Turkish minister says

Turkey ⁠is ready ​to work with Damascus to look for ​oil and gas in Syria, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Wednesday.

* Turkish ​state ‌oil company TPAO and ⁠private companies are ready for seismical surveys and exploration ‌drilling both offshore and onshore in Syria, ⁠Bayraktar said at a joint press conference in Damascus with Syrian Energy ​Minister Mohamed al-Bashir.

* Turkey operates a ‌deep sea drilling fleet and is drilling an exploration well off the coast ‌of Somalia. The state oil company also won a ​licence to look for oil in Libyan offshore fields.

* Turkey and Syria will commission ​new infrastructure over the next few weeks, ​tripling electricity transmission capacity to ​over 800 megawatts, Bayraktar said.

Oil hits three-week high on uncertainty over Hormuz

Oil prices hit a three-week high on Wednesday as uncertainty over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing supply disruptions supported the market.

Brent ​crude futures ‌climbed 54 cents, or 0.59%, to $91.56 by 1157 GMT, while U.S. West ⁠Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 59 cents, or 0.69%, to $85.53 a barrel.

Brent crude hit its highest level since July 30, and WTI reached ‌its highest since July 31.

“Confidence in safe passage remains low, with shipping volumes still running ⁠well below normal levels. That persistent uncertainty continues to keep a geopolitical risk premium embedded in the oil price,” KCM chief market analyst Tim Waterer said.

FRANCE 24/ AFP