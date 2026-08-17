Live updates: Kushner meets Hamas officials in Egypt amid a push for Gaza plan

Hamas chief Khalil al-Hayya (R) is shown in a composed photo wit Jared Kushner President Trump’s son-in-law and adviser.. al-Hayya left for Cairo on Saturday

Here is the latest

Middle East: Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, was said to have met in Egypt on Sunday with officials from Hamas amid a push to advance a plan for the future of the Gaza Strip. Disarming Hamas is a key component of the president’s 20-point plan for Gaza, much of is still unrealized after an initial cease-fire last October. Read more ›

Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, was said to have met in Egypt on Sunday with officials from Hamas amid a push to advance a plan for the future of the Gaza Strip. Disarming Hamas is a key component of the president’s 20-point plan for Gaza, much of is still unrealized after an initial cease-fire last October. Read more › Carrier Conditions: Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of the United States Central Command, acknowledged on Sunday that all was not “perfect” aboard the beleaguered U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln, but said the aircraft carrier had “among the lowest” mental health cases among such vessels.

Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of the United States Central Command, acknowledged on Sunday that all was not “perfect” aboard the beleaguered U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln, but said the aircraft carrier had “among the lowest” mental health cases among such vessels. Justice Department: Todd Blanche, the newly confirmed attorney general, refused to pledge that he would always act independently of the White House during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. Mr. Blanche said no attorney general should make such a vow while he insisted that President Trump would never order him to carry out targeted prosecutions.

Kushner meets with Hamas in Egypt to discuss the future of Gaza.

Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and close adviser, met with Hamas leaders in Egypt on Sunday, two Hamas officials and another official briefed on the meetings said. The talks were part of a diplomatic push to advance Mr. Trump’s plan for the future of Gaza.

Jared Kushner meets hamas in Cairo

A U.S. official confirmed that Mr. Kushner was in Egypt for talks on Gaza, without providing further details. All four officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to detail Mr. Kushner’s meetings.

The Latest on the Trump Administration

N Y TIMES