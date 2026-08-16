Live: Ukraine hit missile fuel production facility in Russia in overnight assault

Smoke billows from the burning Wildberries warehouses following a Ukrainian drone attack, according to the regional governor, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Koledino, Moscow Region, Russia on August 16, 2026. © Stringer, Reuters

Ukraine hit a missile fuel production facility in ‌Russia’s Rostov ‌region overnight, Ukrainian military said on Sunday, as Ukraine steps up long-range attacks into Russian territory. The assault came as Russian forces launched a missile attack on Kyiv, sparking fires in at least two districts of Ukraine’s capital, Mayor Vitali ‌Klitschko said.

“The company … manufactures solid ‌rocket propellant for multiple ‌launch rocket systems, as well as for a range of missile systems and airborne weapons,” the military said on Telegram.

Russia claims control of Pershomarivka village in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Sunday that its ‌forces have ‌taken the village of Pershomarivka in Ukraine’s ‌eastern Donetsk region, ‌as well as Kudiivka in the northeastern Kharkiv region, state news agency TASS reported.

Ukraine has struck a missile fuel production facility in Russia’s Rostov region

Ukraine has struck a missile fuel production facility in Russia’s Rostov region, Ukrainian military says.

Russia launched more than 1,550 attack drones and nearly 1,560 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine in a single week, Zelensky says



Emergency services are working at the sites of the Russian strikes that took place this morning and last night. In Kyiv, the fires were quickly extinguished, and emergency work is now ongoing. The Russians injured six people in the city and the region.

Drone shot down in Romanian airspace appears to be Russian, NATO says

A drone shot down in Romanian airspace on Sunday morning appeas to be Russian, a NATO military headquarters spokesperson said

Drone debris damages Wildberries warehouse in Russia’s Tver region, governor says

Debris from “enemy drones” damaged the wall of a ‌Wildberries warehouse ‌in Russia’s Tver region during an overnight attack, ‌Vitaly Korolyov, the ‌local governor, said on Friday.

Smoke at the site quickly dissipated and no employees were injured, he said.

Romania says Spanish fighter jet downs drone after airspace breach

Romania’s defence ministry said Sunday that a Spanish fighter jet shot down a drone that breached its airspace near the border with Ukraine and Moldova.

The interception of the drone – which entered from Moldova – was carried out by an F-18, deployed on NATO duties, at 5:01am local time (0201 GMT), the ministry said in a statement, adding that debris fell in an unpopulated area of the Galati region, near the Ukrainian border.

Russian missile attack on Kyiv sparks fires, injures one, Ukraine officials say

Firefighters at the scene of a book market hit by a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on August 16, 2026. Gleb Garanich, Reuters



Russian forces launched a missile attack on Kyiv early on Sunday, sparking fires in at least two districts of Ukraine’s capital, Mayor Vitali ‌Klitschko said.

The city’s military administration said one person had been injured.

Klitschko, ‌writing on the Telegram messaging app, said falling debris had caused a fire in a non-residential part of a northern ‌suburb.

Several cars were on fire, and another fire had broken out in ‌an area just south of the city centre, he said.

Reuters witnesses reported explosions in the city.

Moscow region targeted by 600 drones overnight, three people wounded

Six hundred drones targeted the Moscow region in a sustained overnight assault that wounded three people, the Russian capital’s mayor said on Sunday, as Ukraine steps up long-range attacks into Russian territory.

“From yesterday evening until 6:30 am (0330 GMT) today, 600 drones were flying towards Moscow region, of which 201 were destroyed in Moscow region,” Mayor Sergei Sobyanin posted on the state-backed MAX platform.

FRANCE24/ AFP