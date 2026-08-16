Israeli strikes kill 11 in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah threatens to retaliate

A man reacts on the rubble of a destroyed home that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Ansar village, southern Lebanon, on Aug. 15, 2026. Photo by Mohammed Zaatari/AP

Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon killed at least 11 people Saturday, some of the deadliest since deals in June eased hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. Israel’s military said the strikes were in retaliation for an attack by Hezbollah on its troops in the country’s south and the Iran-backed militant group said that the attacks would be “met with what they deserve”.

At least 11 people were killed in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon on Saturday, the Lebanese health ministry said, some of the deadliest in the weeks since the country agreed to a US-mediated peace framework with neighbouring ​Israel.

The Israeli military said ‌it struck Hezbollah infrastructure overnight in what it describes as a security zone in southern Lebanon in response to actions against ⁠its soldiers there.

Iran-backed Hezbollah said in a statement that the attacks would be “met with what they deserve”.

The framework leaves Israeli troops inside occupied southern Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed and the Lebanese army takes control, terms the group has ‌rejected as surrender.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency said seven people were killed when Israeli warplanes struck a house in the southern village ⁠of Ansar, while four others were killed in a strike on the village of Deir El Zahrani.

The seven people killed in Ansar included three children and two women, NNA said, adding that a total of 19 people were wounded in the attacks.

At least 4,300 people have been killed ​in Lebanon in the latest round of hostilities since March 2 when Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel in support of Iran following the assassination Ali Khamanei , Iran’s supreme leader

NNA also reported other airstrikes across southern Lebanon, including on a strategic ‌area north of the Litani River known as Ali al-Taher hill. One, targeting a valley next to Ansar, was the deepest strike into Lebanon in two months.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a statement on X, accused Hezbollah of violating the ceasefire and attacking Israeli soldiers leading to three injuries.

“The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) responded by striking the Hezbollah ‌terror headquarters which ordered the attack,” the statement said. “Only later did the IDF learn that Hezbollah deliberately put civilians in that military compound.”

The Israeli military said in a statement it killed Ali Samir Al-Haj Hassan, a commander in Hezbollah’s ​elite Radwan Force unit and others when it struck “a central headquarters of the Radwan Force unit,” in Ansar.

“At the time of the strike, Hassan’s family was also present with him inside the military headquarters and, according to the claim, was harmed in the strike,” the statement added, emphasising that the family was not the ​target of the strike.

‘Clear message’ says Lebanon President

“The martyrs of the Israeli raid on the village of Ansar are not ‘military infrastructure’ and the women and children ​killed in it are not military targets,” Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said in a post on X.

Nabih Berri, the ​speaker of Lebanon’s parliament, who is Hezbollah’s top ally, called in a statement for national unity and for the sponsors of the peace talks and ceasefire agreements to assume responsibility for stopping the war before it was too late.

Israel’s military seized ​a swathe of southern Lebanon during its war with Hezbollah earlier this year, triggered after the group fired at Israel two days into the Iran war. Israel has said it will keep its forces there to protect the north of the country from further attacks.

‘We’re seeing an important escalation in southern Lebanon despite the so-called truce’

During a visit to southern Lebanon on Thursday, Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel would not withdraw from areas under its control until Hezbollah was disarmed. A US State Department official said a permanent Israeli military presence there was not consistent with commitments set ⁠out in the deal.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, in a statement on X, said the attacks were a “clear message” aimed at the negotiations and US efforts towards implementing the framework agreement.

Doron Spielman, international spokesperson for ⁠the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, told ​Reuters Saturday’s strikes would “tighten up” negotiations.

“I think it should make the negotiations more serious and more real, because it highlights the whole reason we got into these negotiations in the first place,” he added.

(FRANCE 24 with Reuters)