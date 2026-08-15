Live updates: Trump says he will declare Strait of Hormuz a U.S. territory when Iran war ends

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STRAIT OF HORMUZ: President Donald Trump said this afternoon that he would declare the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime shipping lane, a U.S. territory. During the remarks on Long Island, Trump also asked people to pay more for gas during the war with Iran.

USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN: Asked by NBC News, Trump dismissed concerns from families of service members about the grim conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. In interviews with NBC News, family members of some sailors said that their loved ones described a lack of supplies and food and a burgeoning mental health crisis.

WWII MEMORIAL ARREST: A woman accused of vandalizing the World War II Memorial yesterday has been arrested in Washington, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said. She was charged with two felony counts, according to court records.

Trump says he plans to make Strait of Hormuz a U.S. territory

During a speech on New York’s Long Island, the president alluded to a plan to declare the Strait of Hormuz a U.S. territory.

“After we finish defeating Iran, which is being very badly defeated — pretty soon, I’ll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States,” Trump told a crowd of law enforcement officers. “Essentially, that’s what it is. We have the blockade. No ships get through unless we want them to.”

Prior to the U.S. launch of strikes on Iran earlier this year, the Strait of Hormuz was a crucial maritime passageway for oil tankers. Since the start of the war, however, passage through the strait has slowed almost to a close.

The flow of traffic through the strait has been a central point in peace negotiations between the U.S. and Iran.

6h ago / 4:06 PM EDT

Trump calls Iran “Evil” and “No. 1 state sponsor of terror in the world “

In a speech on Long Island in New York, the president spoke about the Iran war and asked attendees to pay more for gas while the war is still ongoing.

“For you to pay a tiny little bit more for your gasoline, just remember you’re doing it so that a very evil country cannot have a — really, it’s the No. 1 state sponsor of terror in the world — we don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said in an address at the Nassau County Police Academy David S. Mack Center for Training and Intelligence.

“Remember that when you have to pay a little bit more, you’re at $4,” the president added, saying, “I’ll never apologize. I did the right thing.”

Yesterday, Vice President JD Vance told Fox News that keeping gas prices low was “goal No. 1” of the U.S. war with Iran.

Woman charged with vandalizing World War II

Memorial



Melissa Farris, the woman federal authorities allege vandalized the National World War II Memorial, is facing two federal charges: one count of willfully injuring or committing a depredation against property of the United States and one count of destruction of a veterans memorial.

U.S. Park Police Detective Christopher Edmund alleged in an affidavit that law enforcement officers responded to a call of a disorderly person yesterday and that a U.S. park ranger observed the woman, later allegedly identified as Farris, flee the area after the ranger arrived.

The affidavit alleged that a U.S. Park Police officer then recognized Farris as someone they arrested in connection with unlawful camping on federal property on Monday. Farris had a Kentucky driver’s license when she was arrested Monday, the affidavit said.

NBC