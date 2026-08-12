At least six killed in suspected Houthi attack on Egyptian ship in the Red Sea

At least four crew members were killed in a suspected Houthi attack on an Egyptian-owned cargo vessel in the Bab el-Mandeb strait on Tuesday along with two members of the forces deployed during a rescue mission to evacuate the ship, Yemen’s coastguard said.

Cairo – At least four crew members were killed in a suspected attack by Iran-backed Houthis on a small cargo vessel in the Bab el-Mandeb strait on Tuesday while two members of the forces deployed on a rescue mission to evacuate the ship were also killed.

The initial salvo targeting the ship “caused a fire to break out aboard the vessel and inflicted extensive damage, in addition to causing deaths and injuries among its crew, including three Pakistani nationals and one Indonesian national killed”, the coastguard said in a statement.

A second strike targeted the vessel as rescue workers carried out a mission to evacuate the ship.

“The attack struck the site of the rescue operation and resulted in deaths and injuries among the forces participating in the response operation,” the coast guard added, saying 10 people were injured over the course of the strikes.

The statement came hours after the Yemen government’s transport ministry accused the Houthis of launching the strikes that hit the vessel.

The ministry gave a slightly smaller toll, saying four had been killed.

The fatalities aboard the Egyptian-owned Tihamah, if confirmed, would be the first ⁠deaths in a Houthi strike on shipping since the Iran war began on February 28. The Houthis have not claimed the attack.

Three Pakistanis and one Indonesian person were killed as the ship sailed ‌from Salalah in Oman via Djibouti, the Yemeni sources said.

After the attack, the crew lost control of ⁠the vessel and were approached by Yemeni coastguard, they added. The Houthis declared a maritime embargo against Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea on July 20 in response to what they described as a Saudi siege.

Riyadh denies that Yemen is ​under siege.

The ship was hit by an unknown projectile, according to a report received by the British navy ‌affiliated agency UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). The incident occurred while the ship was at anchor northeast of Perim Island, Yemen, British maritime security group Ambrey said.

Attack off Pakistan

Separately, a container ship was hit by ​a missile off ‌Pakistan in a suspected US attack, sources said

The Panama-flagged container ship Vela Nova was struck by a missile in an attack off Pakistan while sailing into the Gulf of Oman, maritime security sources ‌told Reuters. The Wall Street Journal reported the vessel was attacked by a US helicopter which fired a Hellfire missile at the ship’s rudder after it tried to evade a US blockade of ​Iran-linked shipping in the region.

There was no immediate comment from US Central Command.

If confirmed it would be the 12th vessel attacked by US forces since its blockade was announced in April and the third since the blockade was reimposed on July 14. The ship was believed ​to have been hit some 71 nautical miles off Pakistan’s coast, UK maritime risk management group Vanguard and a maritime security source ​said.

The UKMTO also said it had received a report of an incident involving a container ship ​and military forces.

Shipping traffic

Shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb strait and Red Sea has fallen by more than 50% since an earlier wave of Houthi attacks on shipping in 2023-25.

They have fallen further since ​the Houthis announced their blockade last month, with an average of 32 ships per day passing through the strait last week, according to Kpler data, down from an average of 50 before the blockade. Ambrey noted that the cargo ship, which sources said was the Tihamah, was not Saudi-owned or operated and that it had departed the Yemeni government-held port of al-Mokha on Saturday.

LSEG data lists Egyptian companies as owners and managers of the ship. ⁠Neither responded to Reuters emails and phone calls seeking immediate comment.

Traffic is even more disrupted in the Strait of Hormuz with just six passing through on Monday, down from ⁠a 10-day average of about ​11 and prewar levels of some 130 to 140.

(FRANCE 24 with Reuters and AFP)