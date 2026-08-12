Aoun: We won’t allow Israel to remain on a single square inch, says negotiations are making progress

Lebanon President Joseph Aoun revealed Tuesday that the negotiations with Israel and the US are “making progress,” stressing they are the only viable option; “in any case the talks are better than the devastating results of war.”

“The scale of Israeli attacks on our country has decreased since the signing of the framework agreement, which has positively impacted the return of Lebanese citizens to spend the summer in their homeland,” Aoun added.

He stressed that there is no disagreement among the Lebanese regarding the objectives: “Israeli withdrawal, the return of prisoners, and the reconstruction of what was destroyed.”

“Ultimately, we will not allow Israel to remain on even one square inch of our land, nor will we allow a single one of its soldiers to remain on our soil,” Aoun emphasized.

He added: “We constantly hear slogans saying that what was taken by force will only be regained by force, but the realities on the ground have proven this to be false.”

He is referring to the fact that during every war that Hezbollah initiated against Israel , Lebanon ended up losing territories and Hezbollah always ended up being on the losing end despite claims to the contrary . In its 2006 war with Israel Lebanon lost the village of upper Gajar . In its 2023/24 war with Israel Lebanon lost 5 strategic hills and in its current war on Israel Lebanon lost so far over 50 square kilometers that Lebanon is trying to recover thru direct talks

“It is time for the people of the South to rest and settle in their land, instead of continuing the wars waged in their name for non-Lebanese objectives,” Aoun said.

Hezbollah initiated the war on March 2 when it fired rockets at Israel to support Iran after the assassination of Iran’s Supreme leader Ali Khamanei on Feb 28. Hezbollah’s war has nothing to do with Lebanon.

All the 3 wars that Hezbollah initiated against Israel were aimed at increasing Iran’s influence in the region .

Hezbollah was created by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in 1982 . Hezbollah’s leaders pledged allegiance to Iran and its Supreme leader on several occasions .

In all the 3 wars the Shiites of Lebanon, the very community that Hezbollah is supposed to defend suffered the most as a result of its miscalculation. Over a million have been displaced , hundreds of thousands of homes have been destroyed and thousands have been killed and wounded

“My goal today is to rebuild the state, whatever the cost, despite the opposition of those seeking to dismantle its foundations and prevent its reconstruction,” the president added.