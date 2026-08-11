Trump says Iran should pay for damage and deaths in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that Iran should be “responsible for the damages and death caused to the people of Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Gaza,” in response to Iran’s insistence that U.S. payment of war reparations is a pre-condition to any resolution of the ongoing hostilities.

“I am likewise demanding compensation from Iran,” Trump said, noting that his demand included not only damages arising from the current war with Iran, but also Iranian attacks on U.S. targets going back more than two decades as well as payments to the families of Iranian protesters killed by authorities over the past 50 years.

Tehran has demanded that the U.S. first end its blockade of Iranian ports and lift sanctions on its oil industry.

As negotiations have floundered, the strait’s blockage by Iran has sent fuel prices soaring and rattled the world economy, putting pressure on Trump ahead of midterm elections in November.

In his post, Trump referenced the bombing of the USS Cole in 2000, which he has previously said Iran was “probably involved” in.

On Monday he said his various demands for compensations would be put “firmly into any, and all, future negotiations” with Iran.

FRANCE24/AFP