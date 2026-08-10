President Joseph Aoun met with the head of the Lebanese negotiating delegation, former ambassador Simon Karam to discuss the outcome of the meetings that were held in Rome last week between the Lebanese, U.S. and Israeli delegations, the Presidential office said.

The president provided Karam with his “directives for the next stage,” the the Presidential office added.

Israel reportedly refused in the talks to withdraw from more areas of south Lebanon unless the Lebanese Army achieves full control of an initial two “pilot zones.”

Under a US-brokered framework agreement, the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) began deploying into southern pilot zones like Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh, Froun, and Srifa. The plan faces friction: Israel exhibits impatience and skepticism over the LAF’s pace in verifying Hezbollah’s disarmament, while ongoing Israeli military activities and border frictions hamper Lebanese operations

LAF troops moved into designated southern towns to assert state control and clear unexploded ordnance.

The army is tasked with preventing Hezbollah’s return and dismantling local militant infrastructure.

According to Reuters the LAF has moved cautiously to avoid triggering a domestic confrontation or internal military fracture.

Israel conditions further phased withdrawals on aggressive, demonstrable LAF action against Hezbollah capabilities.



On-the-Ground Clashes: Incidents involving Israeli warning shots near LAF positions, earthen barriers erected inside pilot towns, and heavy detonations have strained the process,

Israel is reportedly pressing for rapid, absolute demilitarization, whereas Lebanese officials accuse Israel of obstructing safe normalization and civilian returns through ongoing localized destructions,

AFP reported that the talks did not yield definitive results regarding the pilot program

But a U.S. State Department spokesperson told AFP that the talks were “productive”.

Last June, Israel and Lebanon agreed on a framework deal that involves the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from south Lebanon and the deployment of the Lebanese Army to the region, starting in two “pilot zones”, with the aim of disarmament the Iran backed Hezbollah militia

The Lebanese Army began deploying on July 21 to a southern village whose outskirts were controlled by the Israeli army and which was one of the first two “pilot zones”.

The U.S. State Department told AFP “the two sides are a lot closer on what needs to be done to advance and expand the pilot zone process.”

An Israeli official told AFP the pilot plan’s expansion was “not automatic” and would only grow if the Israeli government sees results.

The pilot plan is supposed to result in the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon and is aimed to be the first test of the framework agreement.

The occupation of the Lebanese territories came after Hezbollah initiated the war against Israel on March 2 in support of Iran following the killing of its Supreme leader on Feb 28 .

Hezbollah has repeatedly rejected the direct talks between Lebanon Israel and the US and refuses to hand over its ams to the Lebanese Army despite Aoun’s directive