MP Bou Assi urges Christians to return to Mount Lebanon:” Solidifies Druze-Christian reconciliation”

MP Pierre Bou Assi, a member of the “Strong Republic” parliamentary bloc, noted that the “Mountain Reconciliation” took place ten years after the Taif Agreement and posed a challenge to the Syrian occupation. He argued that it is a mistake to view this reconciliation merely as a destination; rather, its significance lies in its role as a starting point toward a sustainable partnership.

In a statement, he highlighted a critical issue bordering on danger: the failure of Christians to return to their villages. Fifty years have passed since the war began, and twenty-five since it ended, yet Christians remain away from their villages—villages that are mostly close to the capital and the amenities it offers regarding education, healthcare, and job opportunities.

Bou Assi affirmed that he is in constant contact with the residents and prominent figures of the Upper Metn region to encourage a return to these villages. He emphasized the need to transform the land of their ancestors into a land for their children and grandchildren, noting that the return of Christians to the Mountain solidifies the Druze-Christian reconciliation.