Aoun briefs Lebanese cabinet on his positive meeting with Trump and progress in Rome talks

In his address to the cabinet, Lebanon President Joseph Aoun briefed it on his visit to the United States and his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, affirming the visit’s success despite some having bet on its failure.

He explained that the private discussions held during the meeting were positive; the U.S. President showed an understanding of Lebanon’s situation and opened many doors. His meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio—which preceded the meeting with Trump—focused on the same issues.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun meets with President Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday. (Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)



He noted that the results of the meeting with Trump were reflected in the lifting of the ban on U.S. airline operations to Lebanon, with the hope that Middle East Airlines (MEA) aircraft would eventually land at U.S. airports, given that the Lebanese carrier possesses the fleet capability to reach them.

Aoun announced that plans are underway to hold an economic conference in Washington, attended by relevant ministers and led by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, with the expectation of positive outcomes. He added that the meeting covered numerous topics, and that matters are moving in a positive direction that requires follow-up on Lebanon’s part.

Aoun also briefed the Council on the results of his visit to Turkey and his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. He highlighted the meeting’s positive nature and Turkey’s readiness to assist in the energy sector—specifically regarding electricity and oil—and to involve Lebanon in the “Hejaz Line” project, a matter previously raised by the Prime Minister during his own visit to Turkey. President Erdoğan also expressed openness to economic partnership. He stated: “I sensed the Turkish President’s keen interest in the stability of Lebanon and Syria, and in ensuring that neither country interferes in the internal affairs of the other. I also asked for his assistance in securing the extension of the UNIFIL mandate, leveraging his international contacts and relationships; he promised to work on this matter.”

He also addressed the negotiations held in the Italian capital, explaining that they covered several points: the ceasefire, the demolition and bulldozing of homes, the border issue, the return of prisoners, and the designation of pilot zones.

He noted that positive progress had been made regarding the border and prisoner issues, expressing hope that practical steps in this regard would soon emerge. As for the ceasefire and pilot zones, the US administration will work to address them, and US General Joseph Clearfield is expected to arrive in Beirut soon to follow up on these matters.

Clearfield heads ⁠a committee monitoring ‌a ‌US-backed ceasefire ​in ‌fighting between ‌Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah.