In an interview broadcast on Iranian state television, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian indicated that “communicating with the country’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is extremely difficult at present.”

Mojtaba Khamene has made no public appearances since becoming Supreme Leader, succeeding his father, Ali Khamenei, who was killed in one of the initial strikes launched by the United States and Israel against Iran, according media reports .

The President of Iran answers directly to the Supreme Leader, who holds the ultimate authority in the country’ . The Supreme Leader acts as the highest-ranking political and religious authority, controlling the military, judiciary, and major state policies.

The President of Iran Functions as the highest-ranking executive official, managing day-to-day administration, the economy, and the cabinet.

While the Supreme Leader retains ultimate nominal authority, intense pressures and transitions at the top have left real tactical execution and crisis management tightly controlled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as was clearly demonstrated following the signing of the MOU with the US

EL NASHRA